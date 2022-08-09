ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Verge

Oppo and OnePlus halt phone sales in Germany following Nokia lawsuit

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo and its sub-brand OnePlus have halted sales of smartphones in Germany after losing a patent lawsuit with Nokia. Nokia has accused the companies of using its patented technology for processing 4G and 5G signals without paying for a license, reports European patent news site Juve Patent, and won an injunction to halt sales last Friday in a German court. (For clarification: this is Nokia the Finnish telecoms giant, a massive player in European telecoms equipment. Nokia the mobile brand is owned by a separate company, also Finnish, named HMD Global.)
thefastmode.com

BT, SEACOM Partner to Deliver Enterprise Communications Services in Africa

BT and SEACOM announced a strategic alliance which will help SEACOM further secure its own infrastructure and deliver new networking, security and communications solutions to enterprise customers in Africa. As a leading Internet connectivity supplier that owns Africa’s most extensive ICT infrastructure, SEACOM will be leveraging BT’s services, vendor relationships...
thefastmode.com

Samsung, Kajeet Partner to Deliver Smart Private 5G Network Solutions

Samsung and Kajeet announced a collaboration to deploy Kajeet’s Smart Private 5GTM Platform with Samsung’s CBRS solutions, bringing next-generation RAN and private network solutions to a range of enterprises and public service organizations. With this agreement, Kajeet becomes an authorized distributor of Samsung’s private RAN solutions in the...
thefastmode.com

Calix Launches New AI-enabled Social-media Monitoring Service for its Revenue EDGE platform

Calix and online safety leader Bark Technologies launched a new managed, AI-enabled social-media monitoring service for the Calix Revenue EDGE platform. A critical component of Revenue EDGE, the managed services include a rapidly growing ecosystem of subscriber-facing suites, enhanced by the visibility and insights in Calix Cloud. Calix partners with hundreds of broadband service providers (BSPs), including many who serve their local communities. These local providers have deep roots in their communities and have made it their mission to enhance their subscribers’ well-being. In today’s environment, that mission increasingly requires tools to keep children safe from online dangers. Bark, the sixth managed service for Revenue EDGE, monitors text messages, email, and more than 30 of the most popular apps and social media platforms to alert parents and caregivers of issues like cyberbullying, online predators, and sexual content.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CBS Sacramento

Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation

Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year.The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive.A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs: A deadly avian flu has meant fewer eggs in the...
The Verge

Amazon sold unauthorized mole removers, and the FDA isn’t happy about it

Unauthorized mole and skin tag removers sold on Amazon put the company in the crosshairs of the Food and Drug Administration, which sent a warning letter to the retail giant this month asking that it remove the products from its website. There are no authorized over-the-counter drugs that remove moles...
CNET

Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner

Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
PC Gamer

He wanted faster internet, Comcast wanted $50,000, so he made his own ISP

Jared Mauch has received $2.6 million in funding from the US government to expand his rural internet service. Several years ago, senior network architect Jared Mauch had a problem: He wanted to upgrade his home internet service, but decent options weren't available. Comcast actually told him it would cost $50,000 to extend its network to his house—far more than the $10,000 he was prepared to spend.
thefastmode.com

IP Infusion Unveils OcNOS 6 Networking Operating System for Telcos

IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced general availability for OcNOS® 6 networking software. This major upgrade of the company’s flagship network operating system (NOS) product supports a wide range of Telecom use cases, while driving down Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
The Verge

Facebook begins testing default end-to-end encryption on Messenger

Facebook has shared an update on its long-awaited plans to turn on end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default in its Messenger chat platform, saying it has begun testing the feature for chats “between some people” this week. Facebook currently offers Messenger users the option to turn on E2EE on...
TechCrunch

Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform

Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
CNET

Elon Musk's Starlink Loses $886M Subsidy to Expand Rural Internet Access

In a reversal of a 2020 decision, the Federal Communications Commission has decided to reject Starlink's application for a $886 million in subsidies to expand rural broadband coverage. Starlink "failed to meet program requirements" and the program was too risky, the commission said in a release Wednesday. "Starlink's technology has...
