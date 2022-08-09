ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

SAHARA Las Vegas provides new school supplies for Las Vegas students

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Team members with SAHARA Las Vegas took some time to provide new school supplies and more to a Las Vegas elementary school. Resort employees gave out backpacks filled with items like notebooks, pencils and crayons to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School. The donations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Fire Department steps up recruiting as city population grows

HENDERSON, Nev. (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department, as with other fire departments around Southern Nevada, is stepping up its recruiting efforts to meet the growing demand caused by tremendous population growth. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Vivier said his department has just started the second session of back-to-back academies.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill hiring on the spot at Silverado Ranch location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is interviewing and hiring on the spot this Tuesday August 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Silverado Ranch location. Dozens of positions are available at Goodwill stores. Goodwill store staff will welcome job seekers and guide them through...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Melinda Sheckells talks new Vegas happenings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world so who better to break down some of the other entertainment that came to our city over the weekend. Melinda Sheckells from offthestrip.com and onthestrip.com joined us with more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wellness Wednesday: Ways to help manage diabetes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Diabetes is a difficult disease to manage, but there are ways to make things easier. Dr. Robert, MD PhD, of the Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas, shared some tips for how to watch what you eat if you're diabetic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southeast Career Technical Academy's success recognized by Governor Sisolak

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak toured Southeast Career Technical Academy (SECTA) Tuesday morning. During his visit, the governor also presented several long-time SECTA teachers with certificates of recognition, including Emily Giacona. The 20-year culinary arts instructor says SECTA, like many other magnet schools, gives students valuable hands-on learning to help them determine a career path.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Grimaldi's summer selection

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Summer isn't over just yet at Grimaldi's Pizzeria. Their summer selection menu is still available through mid-september. Joining us now with more is Grimaldi's Las Vegas Palazzo general manager, Lisa Depatta.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New golf attraction Atomic Range breaks ground in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new golf attraction is breaking ground in the valley. 'Atomic Range' will be a nearly 100,000 square foot complex with four stories, 103 hitting bays, six bars, and huge meeting space with large-scale screens to watch sports. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Report: Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada DMV shifts to appointments to cut down walk-ins, boost online business

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This town has a ton of cars. It has a ton of drivers. Here's the problem: Too many of you are showing up at the DMV. Ed here is a bit worked up. “I come here and there's a line not only from here, but around the corner, around the corner of the other building,” he told us about one of his recent trips to a DMV office.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

A taste of luxury with Michael Shulman

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting a little taste of luxury this morning. Our man about town Michael Shulman stopped by with some must-try dining for the sophisticated palates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Faith Lutheran begins school year with new principal

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A huge welcome for a new principal at one local private school. Kat Stokes took over the job at Faith Luthern Middle School and High School for the 2022-23 school year. She was a longtime teacher and school administrator in Phoenix before coming to Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

What CCSD is doing to address vacancies in schools with greatest teacher shortages

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a wrap for the first day of classes in Clark County public schools. Superintendent Jesus Jara toured several schools throughout the day. At Harley Harmon Elementary School, Jara and the principal praised the Paraprofessional Pathways Project partnership with UNLV that helps get support staff and paraprofessionals into the classroom as licensed teachers.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

