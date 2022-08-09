Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
SAHARA Las Vegas provides new school supplies for Las Vegas students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Team members with SAHARA Las Vegas took some time to provide new school supplies and more to a Las Vegas elementary school. Resort employees gave out backpacks filled with items like notebooks, pencils and crayons to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School. The donations...
news3lv.com
'Street Outlaws' show lacked county filming permit on night leading to deadly crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The television show "Street Outlaws" did not obtain, or try to obtain, a Clark County film permit before a fiery crash killed cast member Ryan Fellows on Sunday, according to the county. “A Clark County film permit was required, but not sought,” a county spokesperson...
news3lv.com
Henderson Fire Department steps up recruiting as city population grows
HENDERSON, Nev. (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department, as with other fire departments around Southern Nevada, is stepping up its recruiting efforts to meet the growing demand caused by tremendous population growth. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Vivier said his department has just started the second session of back-to-back academies.
news3lv.com
Goodwill hiring on the spot at Silverado Ranch location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is interviewing and hiring on the spot this Tuesday August 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Silverado Ranch location. Dozens of positions are available at Goodwill stores. Goodwill store staff will welcome job seekers and guide them through...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks new Vegas happenings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world so who better to break down some of the other entertainment that came to our city over the weekend. Melinda Sheckells from offthestrip.com and onthestrip.com joined us with more.
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Ways to help manage diabetes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Diabetes is a difficult disease to manage, but there are ways to make things easier. Dr. Robert, MD PhD, of the Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas, shared some tips for how to watch what you eat if you're diabetic.
news3lv.com
Southeast Career Technical Academy's success recognized by Governor Sisolak
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak toured Southeast Career Technical Academy (SECTA) Tuesday morning. During his visit, the governor also presented several long-time SECTA teachers with certificates of recognition, including Emily Giacona. The 20-year culinary arts instructor says SECTA, like many other magnet schools, gives students valuable hands-on learning to help them determine a career path.
news3lv.com
Grimaldi's summer selection
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Summer isn't over just yet at Grimaldi's Pizzeria. Their summer selection menu is still available through mid-september. Joining us now with more is Grimaldi's Las Vegas Palazzo general manager, Lisa Depatta.
news3lv.com
Shared housing woes continue for some CCSD families, others say process has improved
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some Clark County School District students were still not in class Wednesday. A group of parents and students continue waiting in lines, waiting to get approved through the shared housing process. "This year's been kind of different, so you know, we're all trying to figure...
news3lv.com
Red Cross responds to five over the weekend home fires, 23 people displaced
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Red Cross of Nevada responded to several home fires across the valley over the weekend. According to the organization, volunteers and staff responded to five home fires in Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Elko. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Video captures Las...
news3lv.com
Local non-profit initiates new program to get African Americans out in nature
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The local nonprofit 'Together We Can' initiated a new program to get African Americans out in nature. Joining us now with more on this new program is the founder of colors in nature, Roz Brooks.
news3lv.com
New golf attraction Atomic Range breaks ground in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new golf attraction is breaking ground in the valley. 'Atomic Range' will be a nearly 100,000 square foot complex with four stories, 103 hitting bays, six bars, and huge meeting space with large-scale screens to watch sports. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Report: Las...
news3lv.com
Nevada DMV shifts to appointments to cut down walk-ins, boost online business
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This town has a ton of cars. It has a ton of drivers. Here's the problem: Too many of you are showing up at the DMV. Ed here is a bit worked up. “I come here and there's a line not only from here, but around the corner, around the corner of the other building,” he told us about one of his recent trips to a DMV office.
news3lv.com
'The Bedford' by Martha Stewart now accepting reservations ahead of Vegas grand opening
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new restaurant designed by icon Martha Stewart is getting ready to host its grand opening in Las Vegas. The Bedford by Martha Stewart will make its debut at the Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, August 13, marking her first restaurant here in the valley.
news3lv.com
A taste of luxury with Michael Shulman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting a little taste of luxury this morning. Our man about town Michael Shulman stopped by with some must-try dining for the sophisticated palates.
news3lv.com
Remains found at Lake Mead in latest incidents might be from same person
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The human remains found in the two most recent incidents at Lake Mead could be from the same individual. The Clark County Coroner's office is investigating the remains that have been found at the lake in the last three-plus months, a Clark County spokesman said.
news3lv.com
2022 traffic-related deaths match deaths reported this time last year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — New data indicates that Nevada's fatality count currently equals the number of deaths reported in 2021. According to the data sent out by the Nevada State Police's Department of Public Safety, 211 fatalities have been reported as of July 31. This number is up 0%...
news3lv.com
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
news3lv.com
Faith Lutheran begins school year with new principal
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A huge welcome for a new principal at one local private school. Kat Stokes took over the job at Faith Luthern Middle School and High School for the 2022-23 school year. She was a longtime teacher and school administrator in Phoenix before coming to Las...
news3lv.com
What CCSD is doing to address vacancies in schools with greatest teacher shortages
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a wrap for the first day of classes in Clark County public schools. Superintendent Jesus Jara toured several schools throughout the day. At Harley Harmon Elementary School, Jara and the principal praised the Paraprofessional Pathways Project partnership with UNLV that helps get support staff and paraprofessionals into the classroom as licensed teachers.
