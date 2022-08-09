8 people face multiple charges in Sarasota drug & gun bust

SARASOTA, Fla. — Eight people are facing 34 combined felony charges for drug sales and gun violence in North Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), since February detectives have been investigating criminal activity occurring in the parking lot of the Purple Store business, located near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Way and Colson Avenue.

Eight suspects were identified with 131 prior felony charges with 76 convictions and 112 previous misdemeanor charges with 47 convictions, SCSO said.

Their charges are below:

Lamont Brookins: charged with two counts of fentanyl sales within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of principal to sell and one count of unlawful use of a technology device.

Isaiah Bryant: charged with cocaine sales within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful use of a technology device.

Robert Gambles Jr.: charged with fentanyl sales

Christopher Phillips: charged with two counts of cocaine sales within 1,000 feet of a school.

Yvens Philone: charged with five counts of possession of weapon or ammo by a felon, two counts of armed trafficking fentanyl, one count of armed trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine sales within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful use of a technology device.

Tiarra Stanford: charged with one count of cocaine sales.

Gregory Swain: charged with trafficking and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of cocaine sales and unlawful use of a technology device.

Franklin Willis: charged with two counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a felon, two counts of cocaine sales within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of fentanyl sales within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful use of a technology device.

According to SCSO, six of the suspects were arrested. Phillips and Swain remain at large at this time and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can contact the SCSO Special Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County on their website or by dialing 941-366-TIPS.