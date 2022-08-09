Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Shared housing enrollment keeps some Las Vegas students out of the classroom
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The frustration continues for some Clark County School District families who say their children haven't been able to start school. Wednesday marks the third day of school for CCSD students. Some are not sure yet if their children will be able to step foot on...
news3lv.com
SAHARA Las Vegas provides new school supplies for Las Vegas students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Team members with SAHARA Las Vegas took some time to provide new school supplies and more to a Las Vegas elementary school. Resort employees gave out backpacks filled with items like notebooks, pencils and crayons to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School. The donations...
jammin1057.com
Many Las Vegas Students Miss The First Day Of School
It was the first day of school for the hundreds of thousands of Clark County School District students, but for some bright-eyed and excited students ready for school, their experience was far from what they expected. The district recently made changes to the shared housing process through which a family’s proof of residence is verified, particularly when they live in a residence without the parents’ name on the title or lease. An example of this would be when the student lives with a grandparent or aunt and uncle, and they still need to have their enrollment approved for the appropriate zoned school. This year, the district is no longer accepting residential affidavits for shared housing applications. They can only be provided by the Office of Shared Housing, located at 4204 Channel 10 Drive in Las Vegas.
I-Team: List reveals number of teacher vacancies at each Clark County School District school
The Clark County School District started out the latest school year with nearly 1,400 classroom teaching positions vacant, data obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team indicates.
news3lv.com
Shared housing woes continue for some CCSD families, others say process has improved
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some Clark County School District students were still not in class Wednesday. A group of parents and students continue waiting in lines, waiting to get approved through the shared housing process. "This year's been kind of different, so you know, we're all trying to figure...
news3lv.com
More than 1,400 teachers still needed as new school year starts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is the first day of school for students in the Clark County School District. There is plenty of excitement, but there is also plenty of concern. That includes teachers who say they're worried about staffing. Last week, News 3 revealed more than 1,400 openings for...
963kklz.com
Paseo Verde (Las Vegas) Little League…Tough Loss, But Still In It
Hoping to make it to the Little League World Series, Nevada State Champs, Paseo Verde Little League team had a tough loss the other night, but they are still in it. Losing on a walk-off RBI single, that did it as PV lost to Utah-Snow Canyon 5-4 in the Mountain Regional on Tuesday in San Bernardino, California!
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Non-Profit Nominated For Nobel Prize
Yep…THAT Nobel Prize. In a recent press release, JA Worldwide announced it has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. This prestigious honor is usually award to an individual rather than an organization, which makes this an even bigger achievement. JA Worldwide is one of the world’s largest non-government organization that serves youth. The organization prepares young people for employment and entrepreneurship and has been doing it for more than 100 years. Every year the network, consisting of over 590,000 volunteers and teachers, serves more than 10 million students in over 100 countries. In response to the Nobel Prize nomination, JA Worldwide CEO Asheesh Advani said “Peace is only possible when youth in all countries and regions have economic empowerment. JA Worldwide is honored to receive this nomination and will continue our work to enable all young people to have the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. Our primary hope for solving the world’s most complex problems rests in the young people of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”
news3lv.com
Henderson Fire Department steps up recruiting as city population grows
HENDERSON, Nev. (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department, as with other fire departments around Southern Nevada, is stepping up its recruiting efforts to meet the growing demand caused by tremendous population growth. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Vivier said his department has just started the second session of back-to-back academies.
NEW: COVID-19 dropping fast in Clark County for second straight week
COVID-19 cases continue to drop fast in Clark County, falling more than 20% for the second week in a row according to data released Wednesday, and hospitalizations are following the same trend.
news3lv.com
'Street Outlaws' show lacked county filming permit on night leading to deadly crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The television show "Street Outlaws" did not obtain, or try to obtain, a Clark County film permit before a fiery crash killed cast member Ryan Fellows on Sunday, according to the county. “A Clark County film permit was required, but not sought,” a county spokesperson...
news3lv.com
Goodwill hiring on the spot at Silverado Ranch location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is interviewing and hiring on the spot this Tuesday August 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Silverado Ranch location. Dozens of positions are available at Goodwill stores. Goodwill store staff will welcome job seekers and guide them through...
Southern Nevada officials provide reminders ahead of upcoming school year
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and officials from Boulder City are reminding Southern Nevadans of back to school safety.
news3lv.com
New golf attraction Atomic Range breaks ground in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new golf attraction is breaking ground in the valley. 'Atomic Range' will be a nearly 100,000 square foot complex with four stories, 103 hitting bays, six bars, and huge meeting space with large-scale screens to watch sports. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Report: Las...
Yifang Fruit Tea Shop to Open in Southwest Las Vegas
The fruit tea shop is planning to open on Blue Diamond Rd late this year
news3lv.com
'The Bedford' by Martha Stewart now accepting reservations ahead of Vegas grand opening
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new restaurant designed by icon Martha Stewart is getting ready to host its grand opening in Las Vegas. The Bedford by Martha Stewart will make its debut at the Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, August 13, marking her first restaurant here in the valley.
PLANetizen
Las Vegas To Launch Vision Zero Initiative
Las Vegas has set a goal to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2050, according to an article by KTNV staff. The city is developing a Vision Zero initiative that will guide the implementation of policies to improve road safety. The city’s website calls the plan “a collaborative effort...
Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
news3lv.com
Thunderbirds to flyover Las Vegas on Monday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Thunderbirds will return to their home station, Nellis Air Force Base on Monday after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites. Upon arrival, the Thunderbirds will perform a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m. "Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DMV offices to transition to appointment-only starting Aug. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is advising that it will transition to appointment-only starting next Monday. According to a news release, the transition to an appointment-only business model will mean that most walk-ins at major metro offices will not be accepted. The DMV says...
