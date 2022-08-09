ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

SAHARA Las Vegas provides new school supplies for Las Vegas students

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Team members with SAHARA Las Vegas took some time to provide new school supplies and more to a Las Vegas elementary school. Resort employees gave out backpacks filled with items like notebooks, pencils and crayons to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School. The donations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Many Las Vegas Students Miss The First Day Of School

It was the first day of school for the hundreds of thousands of Clark County School District students, but for some bright-eyed and excited students ready for school, their experience was far from what they expected. The district recently made changes to the shared housing process through which a family’s proof of residence is verified, particularly when they live in a residence without the parents’ name on the title or lease. An example of this would be when the student lives with a grandparent or aunt and uncle, and they still need to have their enrollment approved for the appropriate zoned school. This year, the district is no longer accepting residential affidavits for shared housing applications. They can only be provided by the Office of Shared Housing, located at 4204 Channel 10 Drive in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

More than 1,400 teachers still needed as new school year starts

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is the first day of school for students in the Clark County School District. There is plenty of excitement, but there is also plenty of concern. That includes teachers who say they're worried about staffing. Last week, News 3 revealed more than 1,400 openings for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Paseo Verde (Las Vegas) Little League…Tough Loss, But Still In It

Hoping to make it to the Little League World Series, Nevada State Champs, Paseo Verde Little League team had a tough loss the other night, but they are still in it. Losing on a walk-off RBI single, that did it as PV lost to Utah-Snow Canyon 5-4 in the Mountain Regional on Tuesday in San Bernardino, California!
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Non-Profit Nominated For Nobel Prize

Yep…THAT Nobel Prize. In a recent press release, JA Worldwide announced it has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. This prestigious honor is usually award to an individual rather than an organization, which makes this an even bigger achievement. JA Worldwide is one of the world’s largest non-government organization that serves youth. The organization prepares young people for employment and entrepreneurship and has been doing it for more than 100 years. Every year the network, consisting of over 590,000 volunteers and teachers, serves more than 10 million students in over 100 countries. In response to the Nobel Prize nomination, JA Worldwide CEO Asheesh Advani said “Peace is only possible when youth in all countries and regions have economic empowerment. JA Worldwide is honored to receive this nomination and will continue our work to enable all young people to have the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. Our primary hope for solving the world’s most complex problems rests in the young people of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Fire Department steps up recruiting as city population grows

HENDERSON, Nev. (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department, as with other fire departments around Southern Nevada, is stepping up its recruiting efforts to meet the growing demand caused by tremendous population growth. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Vivier said his department has just started the second session of back-to-back academies.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill hiring on the spot at Silverado Ranch location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is interviewing and hiring on the spot this Tuesday August 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Silverado Ranch location. Dozens of positions are available at Goodwill stores. Goodwill store staff will welcome job seekers and guide them through...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New golf attraction Atomic Range breaks ground in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new golf attraction is breaking ground in the valley. 'Atomic Range' will be a nearly 100,000 square foot complex with four stories, 103 hitting bays, six bars, and huge meeting space with large-scale screens to watch sports. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Report: Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PLANetizen

Las Vegas To Launch Vision Zero Initiative

Las Vegas has set a goal to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2050, according to an article by KTNV staff. The city is developing a Vision Zero initiative that will guide the implementation of policies to improve road safety. The city’s website calls the plan “a collaborative effort...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Thunderbirds to flyover Las Vegas on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Thunderbirds will return to their home station, Nellis Air Force Base on Monday after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites. Upon arrival, the Thunderbirds will perform a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m. "Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DMV offices to transition to appointment-only starting Aug. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is advising that it will transition to appointment-only starting next Monday. According to a news release, the transition to an appointment-only business model will mean that most walk-ins at major metro offices will not be accepted. The DMV says...
NEVADA STATE

