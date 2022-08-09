Read full article on original website
Julie Alcorn Fitzsimmons
Julie Alcorn Fitzsimmons, age 54, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at her residence. Julie is the daughter of Frank Alcorn & LeeAnn & Dennis Burns. Julie was raised in the Springfield area before moving to Abingdon where she attended high school. After High School she moved to Peoria. She loved spending time with her family, being outside camping, hiking, fishing, especially at Jubilee College State Park. She was known for her quick wit and “can do” attitude! She never met a stranger. She loved all animals. It was evident throughout her life as she cared for many orphaned animals and used her home as their refuge. She was of Christian faith.
All-Star Sports Academy Coming to Galesburg Community
A new sports academy will be opening in Galesburg. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says local entrepreneur Mike Spinx has acquired a property on Grand Avenue that will be torn down and a new facility constructed in its place:. “The plan is to build a new structure and...
Save the Date: Warren-Henderson Relay for Life September 24
Relay for Life of Warren and Henderson Counties is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th at Sunny Lane Field in Monmouth. American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager Stacey Dutton encourages all survivors to register for the in-person event:. “We are going to celebrate our survivors, remember our loved ones with our...
Crime Stopper’s Program Reactivated in Henderson County
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw is reactivating the Henderson County Crime Stopper’s Program. All Crime Stoppers programs share a common goal; they exist to help law enforcement agencies solve crimes. In every community there are people who have information that could help police arrest criminals but that information never reaches officials. Most experts agree that two factors impede this flow of information- fear and apathy. Crime Stoppers programs overcome these obstacles and provide a new channel for knowledge to flow from the public to the police.
Progress Continues on Eagle View’s Community Health Clinic Coming to Monmouth
The construction and renovation phase of Eagle View Community Health System’s location opening in Monmouth next year is anticipated to begin this fall. Marketing Director Emily Higgins says the clinic will offer all their comprehensive medical services:. “We will have all of our comprehensive medical services; dental, mental health,...
OSF HealthCare Integrating with Western Illinois Cancer Treatment Center
OSF HealthCare and Western Illinois Cancer Treatment Center (WICTC) have signed a letter of intent to integrate WICTC into OSF HealthCare, allowing for an expansion of oncology services in the Western Region. This freestanding radiation treatment center, located in Galesburg, Illinois, has been serving west-central Illinois and eastern Iowa for 35 years.
McDonough County Deputies Arrest Man After Fleeing and Crashing
On August 9, 2022, at approximately 7:19 p.m. a McDonough County Deputy witnessed a tan Buick Lesabre travelling westbound at approximately 100 miles per hour on Bellingham Road in rural Bethel Township. The McDonough County Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop and the vehicle failed to yield. The vehicle crashed at the intersection of East 800th and Bellingham Road.
M-R Board of Education Passes Tentative Balanced Budget
Projects within the Monmouth-Roseville school district are wrapping up as a new school year is right around the corner. Upgrades at the high school gym have been completed, a new floor in the AP room was installed, and HVAC is going in at Central and Harding; however due to supply chain issues, it will not be operational to start the school year. Superintendent Ed Fletcher reports a tentative budget was also passed by the board:
