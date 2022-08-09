Julie Alcorn Fitzsimmons, age 54, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at her residence. Julie is the daughter of Frank Alcorn & LeeAnn & Dennis Burns. Julie was raised in the Springfield area before moving to Abingdon where she attended high school. After High School she moved to Peoria. She loved spending time with her family, being outside camping, hiking, fishing, especially at Jubilee College State Park. She was known for her quick wit and “can do” attitude! She never met a stranger. She loved all animals. It was evident throughout her life as she cared for many orphaned animals and used her home as their refuge. She was of Christian faith.

