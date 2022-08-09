Read full article on original website
Son accused of killing father during dispute in western Nebraska
(Morrill County, NE) -- A son is arrested in the shooting death of his father in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called to a home near Broadwater Monday night at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. The state patrol says around 6:30pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting death of 57 year old Rodney Bennett. Investigators say the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 29 year old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived. NSP says that the victim, Rodney Bennett, was the father of the arrested party, Joseph Bennett.
Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
Rollover accident outside of Sidney on I-80
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A vehicle and camper rollover 10 miles outside of Sidney after the camper started fishtailing. On Friday, around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle towing a camper was westbound on I-80 around mile marker 49 when the camper began to fishtail. The Vehicle and camper jack-knifed and went into the north ditch and separated.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200639 00:07 STOLEN VEHICLE : Report of missing motor vehicle / Vehicle recovered / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200640 01:08 TRESPASS : TRESPASS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A DISTURBANCE AT BBGH / TWO JUVENILES AND ONE FEMALE WERE GIVEN CITATIONS Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200643 21:51 ASSAULT :...
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
‘Smokey’ the cat seen as ‘miracle’ kitten after Gering wildfire
LINCOLN It’s being called a “miracle kitten.”. A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. Loud ‘meow’. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the...
Eagle, Schmidt Foundation donate $15k to Alliance Recreation Center
Eagle Radio in Alliance/Chadron and the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation donated $15,000 to the Alliance Recreation Center (ARC) on Aug. 8. Bob Schmidt, founder and original owner of Eagle Communications, through the Schmidt Foundation, left a legacy for Eagle employee-owners and communities. Bob and his wife Pat believed in giving back to the communities in which they did business, including all media markets across the Eagle footprint in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. Bob and Pat valued the areas of health care, economic development, the arts and education. The Schmidt Foundation has been honored to give back to communities; everything from college scholarships to local donations, healthcare awareness and equipment, and funding for local small businesses in the area.
A look at the art of competition flying and how Nebraska was selected for national hot air balloon championship
Bright colored envelopes are floating over the valley as hot air balloon pilots visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship from Tuesday to Saturday. Hot air ballooning is popular because it provides breathtaking views of balloons soaring over vast landscapes, but the difference in competitive...
