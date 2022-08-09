Eagle Radio in Alliance/Chadron and the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation donated $15,000 to the Alliance Recreation Center (ARC) on Aug. 8. Bob Schmidt, founder and original owner of Eagle Communications, through the Schmidt Foundation, left a legacy for Eagle employee-owners and communities. Bob and his wife Pat believed in giving back to the communities in which they did business, including all media markets across the Eagle footprint in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. Bob and Pat valued the areas of health care, economic development, the arts and education. The Schmidt Foundation has been honored to give back to communities; everything from college scholarships to local donations, healthcare awareness and equipment, and funding for local small businesses in the area.

