Morrill County, NE

Son accused of killing father during dispute in western Nebraska

(Morrill County, NE) -- A son is arrested in the shooting death of his father in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called to a home near Broadwater Monday night at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. The state patrol says around 6:30pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting death of 57 year old Rodney Bennett. Investigators say the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 29 year old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived. NSP says that the victim, Rodney Bennett, was the father of the arrested party, Joseph Bennett.
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father

BROADWATER, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
BROADWATER, NE
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE
