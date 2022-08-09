ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority Awarded $9.4 Million

 1 day ago
NORTH DAKOTA – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced Aug. 8 the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded $9,391,274 to Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority.

This money will fund a project to construct a 20,000 square foot 18-unit T-hanger for aircraft storage, maintenance or service to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue. It will also modify the existing terminal building by adding a replacement customs and border protection facility to better accommodate passenger loads. The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.

