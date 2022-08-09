Read full article on original website
Northeast Research Farm to Hold Field Day Aug. 24
NASHUA, Iowa – The annual fall field day at the Iowa State University Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will run from 1-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Lisa Schulte Moore, Iowa State University professor of natural resource ecology and management, will begin the program by providing her insights on carbon markets in a presentation called “Carbon Science for Carbon Markets: Emerging Opportunities in Iowa.”
Virtual reality could boost poultry health, say Iowa State University researchers
AMES, Iowa — Watching videos may boost hens’ welfare and health, according to researchers at Iowa State University. Using virtual reality technology, the scientists simulated a free-range environment in laying hen housing. They found that showing hens VR scenes of chickens in more “natural” environments reduced indicators of stress in the hens’ blood and gut microbiota. The VR scenes also induced biochemical changes related to increased resistance to E. coli bacteria, which poses health risks to poultry and to humans who eat contaminated eggs.
What it takes to be an Iowa State Fair food vendor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Food vendors at the Iowa State Fair may not have it as easy as you would think. There are a lot of steps to getting to the fair that start months in advance. Food vendors need to apply to the fair to get a spot and when they do they need […]
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Nair Elected Vice President of American Society for Horticultural Science
Nair is an associate professor and extension vegetable production specialist in the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University. Nair took charge of the position earlier this month at the association’s annual conference in Chicago. In his new role as extension division vice president, Nair will be working closely with ASHS members, universities, industry professionals, students and the public, to further the extension initiatives and importance of horticulture as it shapes lives and livelihoods of horticultural producers.
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
Northern Research Farm to Host Fall Field Day
KANAWHA, Iowa – The Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm, located at Kanawha, will host the annual fall field day on Sept. 8. Coffee and donuts will start at 9 a.m., and the field tours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will be held at the main farm located at 310 S. Main St. This event is being hosted by the research farm, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the North Central Iowa Research Association.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Regional Update: August 1 - August 9, 2022
It’s the story of the haves and have nots when it comes to rainfall across the state. Unfortunately the areas that could really use the rain, seem to miss the rains. Consequently, some parts of the state are looking pretty tough with the drought conditions. Besides the drought conditions in parts of the state, other observations coming from the fields this week or topics of questions that ISU Extension field agronomists have recieved include: soybean aphids, spider mites, weed escapes, grasshoppers, and disease management. Read on for more specifics about what’s happening across the state.
Local developer interested in acquiring historic federal courthouse, possibly converting it to housing or hotel
The federal courthouse at 123 E. Walnut St. will be disposed of in the coming months by the U.S. General Services Administration. The five-level courthouse, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo by John Retzlaff. At least one local developer is interested in...
Storms cause damage around Des Moines area
DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
Why young people are leaving Des Moines and where they're going
The average young adult who grew up in Des Moines moved about 161 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES). That's about 20 miles less than the national average. Why it matters: The pattern of leaving reflects where the...
Iowa State University
Join us outdoors weekly for our popular Early Childhood Development program featuring stories followed by nature exploration and activities. The mission of Reiman Gardens' Internship Program is to promote the professional and intellectual development of students through a multi-disciplinary educational approach and hands-on work experience.
Crews work to restore power after storm blows through Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines didn’t have power after a storm rolled through on Sunday night. The storm hit the metro around 6 p.m. with reports of strong winds. Though the metro needed the rain, the wind speeds resulted in lots of broken trees and downed power lines. […]
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
TikTok challenge sparks rash of car thefts, class-action lawsuit
Amidst a rapid proliferation of social-media posts offering people tips on how to easily steal a Kia or Hyundai automobile, two Iowans have filed a class-action lawsuit against the car makers. Ann Brady of Polk County and Leah Price of Decatur County are suing Kia America Inc., Hyundai Motor America...
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit
The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge of emergency-room patients before they are stabilized. Government inspectors cited the hospital for two such violations […] The post After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
