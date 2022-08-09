ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iastate.edu

Northeast Research Farm to Hold Field Day Aug. 24

NASHUA, Iowa – The annual fall field day at the Iowa State University Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will run from 1-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Lisa Schulte Moore, Iowa State University professor of natural resource ecology and management, will begin the program by providing her insights on carbon markets in a presentation called “Carbon Science for Carbon Markets: Emerging Opportunities in Iowa.”
NASHUA, IA
iastate.edu

Virtual reality could boost poultry health, say Iowa State University researchers

AMES, Iowa — Watching videos may boost hens’ welfare and health, according to researchers at Iowa State University. Using virtual reality technology, the scientists simulated a free-range environment in laying hen housing. They found that showing hens VR scenes of chickens in more “natural” environments reduced indicators of stress in the hens’ blood and gut microbiota. The VR scenes also induced biochemical changes related to increased resistance to E. coli bacteria, which poses health risks to poultry and to humans who eat contaminated eggs.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

What it takes to be an Iowa State Fair food vendor

DES MOINES, Iowa — Food vendors at the Iowa State Fair may not have it as easy as you would think. There are a lot of steps to getting to the fair that start months in advance. Food vendors need to apply to the fair to get a spot and when they do they need […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Maine State
iastate.edu

Nair Elected Vice President of American Society for Horticultural Science

Nair is an associate professor and extension vegetable production specialist in the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University. Nair took charge of the position earlier this month at the association’s annual conference in Chicago. In his new role as extension division vice president, Nair will be working closely with ASHS members, universities, industry professionals, students and the public, to further the extension initiatives and importance of horticulture as it shapes lives and livelihoods of horticultural producers.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do

DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
iastate.edu

Northern Research Farm to Host Fall Field Day

KANAWHA, Iowa – The Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm, located at Kanawha, will host the annual fall field day on Sept. 8. Coffee and donuts will start at 9 a.m., and the field tours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will be held at the main farm located at 310 S. Main St. This event is being hosted by the research farm, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the North Central Iowa Research Association.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Maine#Greenhouse Gas#Sea Water#Ocean Temperature#Ocean Dynamics#Iowa State University
iastate.edu

Regional Update: August 1 - August 9, 2022

It’s the story of the haves and have nots when it comes to rainfall across the state. Unfortunately the areas that could really use the rain, seem to miss the rains. Consequently, some parts of the state are looking pretty tough with the drought conditions. Besides the drought conditions in parts of the state, other observations coming from the fields this week or topics of questions that ISU Extension field agronomists have recieved include: soybean aphids, spider mites, weed escapes, grasshoppers, and disease management. Read on for more specifics about what’s happening across the state.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Storms cause damage around Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Portugal
iastate.edu

Iowa State University

Join us outdoors weekly for our popular Early Childhood Development program featuring stories followed by nature exploration and activities. The mission of Reiman Gardens' Internship Program is to promote the professional and intellectual development of students through a multi-disciplinary educational approach and hands-on work experience.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Crews work to restore power after storm blows through Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines didn’t have power after a storm rolled through on Sunday night. The storm hit the metro around 6 p.m. with reports of strong winds. Though the metro needed the rain, the wind speeds resulted in lots of broken trees and downed power lines. […]
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident

Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit

The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge of emergency-room patients before they are stabilized. Government inspectors cited the hospital for two such violations […] The post After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy