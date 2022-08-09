It’s the story of the haves and have nots when it comes to rainfall across the state. Unfortunately the areas that could really use the rain, seem to miss the rains. Consequently, some parts of the state are looking pretty tough with the drought conditions. Besides the drought conditions in parts of the state, other observations coming from the fields this week or topics of questions that ISU Extension field agronomists have recieved include: soybean aphids, spider mites, weed escapes, grasshoppers, and disease management. Read on for more specifics about what’s happening across the state.

