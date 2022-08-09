Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Greenville Rising Aug. 10: Some thoughts on crime, trash and redemption
This morning’s cool weather was a welcomed surprise. Hopeful that there will be fall weather soon to balance out the heat of the summer. I’m praying that we have an actual fall and not just a week before we freeze for six months. It was an interesting week...
Plumas County News
Community Green: Purging — Rounds two, three, and four
My father used to tell me that a person spends the first third of his/her life wanting things, but doesn’t always have the means to acquire them. The second third of life is spent acquiring and “satisfying” that need. Finally, we reach the point where we want to let go of what we have acquired, purging ourselves of that accumulated weight.
Plumas County News
CHP Quincy Office is seeking senior volunteers
The California Highway Patrol’s Quincy Office is looking for motivated citizens who want to give something back to their community as Senior Volunteers. Senior Volunteers are CHP employees who assist in both administrative and field capacities. The objectives of the CHP Senior Volunteer Program are: To assist the CHP in providing enhanced public service to the community, to provide an opportunity for senior citizens to make a definitive contribution toward improving public safety and service, and to instill among participating volunteers an understanding and appreciation of the justice system, human relations, and ethics in the field of law enforcement.
Plumas County News
Greenville man to join Lassen Fire Safe Council team
A Greenville native will join the leadership team of the Lassen Fire Safe Council in late August. Cade Mohler will be the new managing director of LFSC. Mohler, a registered professional forester, has 15 years of experience in the public and private forestry sector, including on LFSC projects, and early career experience working in the Lassen National Forest. Mohler earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry in 2009 from Humboldt State University (now Cal Poly Humboldt).
Plumas County News
Groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate new Plumas County jail
Standing on the cleared site with a grader as a backdrop, those most involved with the construction of the new Plumas County correctional facility gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking the morning of Aug. 10. “This has been an incredibly long, drawn-out process,” Sheriff Todd Johns said. “We can’t wait to...
susanvillestuff.com
Paul Veryl Langslet – July 22, 2022
Paul Veryl Langslet passed peacefully Friday morning (July 22, 2022) with Debbie Langslet, his best friend and wife of fifty years by his side. Rocky, as he was known by his friends and family, is survived by his wife, Debbie Langslet, oldest son, Jason, (Teresa) and grandson Brayden Langslet all of Susanville, CA. Youngest son, Jesse, (Jolynn) Langslet and Attalee & Weston all of Roseville, CA. He also leaves behind two brothers plus multiple nieces and nephews.
Plumas County News
4-H enrollment now open
Communications Officer/Reporter, Sierra Valley 4-H A new 4-H year is here! Enrollment has opened for new and returning members to join 4-H for the 2022-2023 enrollment year. Plumas-Sierra Counties have several clubs available, which offer many different projects. There are plenty of fun things that clubs come up with and do!
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
Plumas County News
Expect 24/7 traffic control during road work on Hwy 70 near Plumas/Lassen line
Caltrans District 2 and Mitchell Johnson Construction, Inc. will be starting work to fix areas of erosion damage on Highway 70 in Lassen County, from near the Plumas/Lassen County line to approximately 2.5 miles east (west of Hallelujah Junction). Work will include rock slope protection, slope and weed barrier reconstruction, metal beam guardrail repair, and paving.
Plumas County News
Notice Of Job Opening
The Chester Public Utility District is giving notice that applications with resumes will be accepted for the position of FIRE CHIEF until filled. A complete Job Description with REQUIRED EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, QUALIFICATIONS and ABILITIES are available from the Chester Public Utility District Office located at 251 Airport Road, Chester, CA. 96020, (530) 258-2171 or (530) 258-3456, and on the chesterpud.org website. Wages and benefits will be determined by the General Manager based on experience.
Plumas County News
Remembering Roger and his contributions to White Sulphur Springs Ranch
Our friend, Roger Hermsmeyer passed away Sunday morning, the last day of July, 2022. Roger struggled with cancer a long time before it brought him down. He was quiet and courageous to the end. Roger was with his caregiver Kelly and his brother Bob when he passed. Although he and his family lived in Kenwood, California, the family has a long history and many personal connections within the Graeagle area. Roger and his wife Betsy moved full time to Clio about 10 years ago and soon after that he became a Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) volunteer.
Plumas County News
Former FRC instructor releases book: ‘Odyssey to My Daughter’
Former Feather River College instructor and Plumas County resident Helen Valborg has released a memoir: “Odyssey to My Daughter.”. Valborg, a resident of Johnsville for many years, taught anthropology at Feather River College from 1990 to 2004. Though Valborg was born in California, she said she has always felt...
Plumas County News
Betty Ann Bozeman
Betty Ann Bozeman passed away on August 3, 2022, at the age of 61. She was the daughter of Ralph and Joyce Bozeman. A memorial service for her will be held on August 27 at 3:00 p.m. at 325 E. High Street, Quincy.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Susanville for Trespassing
Originally Published by: Susanville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Friday, August 5th 2022, at about 04:40 AM, SPD Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s restaurant, located at 3000 Main Street in Susanville, CA for a reported vandalism in progress. Once on scene, SPD Officers and Deputies from the Lassen county Sheriff’s...
Lassen County News
Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure
Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
indybay.org
Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs
“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
Plumas County News
Indian Valley’s mill has new retail hours
The J&C Enterprises sawmill, which recently opened in Crescent Mills, is now open to the public with more extended retail hours. The mill is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for retail sales. The lumber comes in 8-foot or 16-foot lengths. Currently the mill has cedar...
Plumas County News
Caltrans discovers package along 395 – it was a homemade explosive device
A Caltrans road crew working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods in the Susanville area, found a suspicious package in a ditch this morning Aug. 9, at approximately 9:33 a.m.. Lassen County Sheriff’s Office deputies and sergeants responded to the scene. According to the Lassen Sheriff’s Office, upon...
2news.com
Washoe County Bomb Squad disarm, safely remove homemade bomb in Lassen County
The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad safely disarmed and removed a homemade bomb in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon. On August 9, 2022, at approximately 09:33 a.m. while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
