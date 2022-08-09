Our friend, Roger Hermsmeyer passed away Sunday morning, the last day of July, 2022. Roger struggled with cancer a long time before it brought him down. He was quiet and courageous to the end. Roger was with his caregiver Kelly and his brother Bob when he passed. Although he and his family lived in Kenwood, California, the family has a long history and many personal connections within the Graeagle area. Roger and his wife Betsy moved full time to Clio about 10 years ago and soon after that he became a Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) volunteer.

