College Station, TX

Texas A&M OC Darrell Dickey: Aggies Have Ability to be 'An Outstanding Offense'

By Connor Zimmerlee
 2 days ago

Dickey discussed his outlook for the Aggie offense ahead of the season.

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2022 season with perhaps their highest expectations to date in the Jimbo Fisher era. Coming off an 8-4 season, followed by a historic 2022 recruiting class, the sky's the limit for this Aggies team .

Meeting those lofty expectations, which for some is finally making an SEC Championship appearance, will depend heavily on how the offense performs. While the Aggies do have a plethora of talent across the board offensively, they are also inexperienced as well.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey believes that despite some inexperience, the Aggies have the potential to field an explosive offense this fall.

"We've got the weapons, we've got the skill and we've got the ability to be an outstanding offense," Dickey said. "To be explosive or to be able to grind it out, to be able to do all the things coach Fisher wants to do from an offensive standpoint."

"We've just got to figure out who's going to be doing the bulk of it at each position, and I think that competition is going to carry on throughout the season."

Leading the charge for the Aggies out of the backfield will be running back Devon Achane, who could very well be one of the best running backs in college football. In 2021 Achane would take 130 rushes for 910 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a whopping seven yards per carry.

At the receiver position the Aggies return versatile offensive threat Ainias Smith, a true threat to take it to the house with the ball in his hands. He would bring in 47 catches for 509 yards and six touchdowns, flashing an elite ability to create something out of nothing.

If the Aggies want to compete for not just an SEC title in 2022, but potentially a College Football Playoff berth as well, they will go as far as their offense goes. The Aggies have the offensive playmakers that can carry them to a dominant season, and if they produce like they're capable of, then 2022 could be special for Texas A&M.

