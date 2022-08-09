Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel Maven
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
Related
The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ’s, Most Popular Diner Revealed
If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
Essie's is a taste of the 'South' in South Jersey with live music
Essie's Restaurant & Lounge is a new upscale spot in Clementon that's family-run, with family recipes, rooted in American Cajun-Creole foods.
Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season
The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Bans Shark Fishing Off Beaches
Sea Isle City is banning shark fishing off its beaches following complaints that drones and other questionable methods were being used to spot some of the big predators swimming offshore and haul them out of the surf. All shark fishing shall be prohibited on or near the beaches and within...
somerspoint.com
Roomful of Blues to Rock Somers Point Beach Aug. 12
On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. get ready to be entertained by Roomful of Blues at William Morrow beach and Bay Avenue as part of the Somers Point summer concert series. The five-time Grammy nominated New England band promises to have attendees jumping, swinging and rocking.
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
This New Jersey Town Makes The Most Adorable Seaside Towns in America List
It is a fantastic list to be a part of and this New Jersey town has been named to it and I want you to take a look at just some of my photos from this beautiful seaside town and see for yourself why it is just a charming spot on the east coast and America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ
- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
Strong odor from truck in Gloucester County lingers to South Philadelphia
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The mystery of the strange, strong odor that overwhelmed parts of South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon has been solved. A hazmat situation was declared in Gloucester County after officials say a rotten egg smell was reported. Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at a truck stop in East Greenwich. They say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It is not a natural gas leak. Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. New Jersey environmental...
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 8, 2022
Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill will host a Pet Festival on Aug. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature adoptable animals from local shelters, products available from a variety of services and vendors and pet-related entertainment. The only pets that will be admitted are dogs and cats; animals must be on a standard leash or in a standard carrier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ
One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
Sheep, horses and pigs, oh my! County fair opens in South Jersey. (PHOTOS)
The 2022 Salem County Fair opened Tuesday with events such as the 4-H County Poultry Show, 4-H Sheep Show, 4-H English Horse Show, and the judging of home economics and produce contests. Other popular events taking place Tuesday night and throughout the fair are the pig races, kiddie tractor pull,...
wrnjradio.com
Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Camden and Somerset Counties
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, August 9, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Camden County: Quick Food Mart, located at...
thesunpapers.com
Cars on Main revs into town
The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Cops: Philadelphia Man With Loaded Gun Arrested on Atlantic City, NJ, Beach
Cops in Atlantic City say a 20-year-old man from Philadelphia is facing charges after he was arrested for having a loaded gun. The scene unfolded this past Sunday night, August 7th, at around 11:45 when two ACPD officers assigned to the 1600 block of the boardwalk observed a group of people at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
fox29.com
Officials investigate chemical leak in Gloucester County, advise residents to remain indoors
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Officials in Gloucester County work to clean a chemical leak which created a strong odor that emanated from a truck stop in East Greenwich and permeated throughout the county. New Jersey OEM advised residents to stay indoors due to the odor. Firefighters doused a tanker truck parked...
Have you seen this missing Gloucester Township, NJ woman?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been missing for well over a month, and police are asking the public’s help to locate her. On July 1, 30-year-old Brandi Albano was reported missing from the Sicklerville section. Police said the family last heard from her via social media...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0