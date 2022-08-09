Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
wlen.com
Adrian City Band’s Last Summer Performance is Tomorrow
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Band will play their final concert of the summer this Thursday at the Adrian Farmers Market. America’s second oldest continuously operated community band playing familiar melodies from concert band literature as well as some new perspectives and variations of old favorites. The...
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
New owners bring modern twists to historic Chelsea bed and breakfast
CHELSEA, MI -- Karla Pizzoli and her husband Steven Meisner drove by the Chelsea House Victorian Inn while house hunting for their daughter, and Pizzoli made up her mind she had to have it. “I told him we’ll never have an opportunity to buy a fully-furnished business that’s already established,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sign posted on door announces permanent closure of Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door. It’s unclear exactly when Jimmy John’s, 342 S. State St., closed. A sign on the door reads, “This location has permanently closed. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for all the years of support!”
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
MetroTimes
Everything we saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos before our camera got mucked up with Faygo
Detroit’s Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. The 22nd annual Gathering, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant and a costume contest, wrestling, carnival rides, and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
whmi.com
Melon Festival Parade Returns To Downtown Howell
The Melon Festival Parade is returning to the City of Howell but with a new route - that's actually the old route. The Melon Festival will be honoring many local farmers which made it possible over the last 62 years. The parade begins this Saturday at 10am and the route will travel westbound on Grand River Avenue between Almon Street and Byron Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
Beloved local pet store chain just opened a new location in Michigan
A popular local pet store chain recently opened another new location in Michigan, and shoppers are already leaving positive reviews. Premiere Pet Supply is a local pet store chain that currently has thirteen locations throughout Michigan. This month the popular pet supply store chain added another new location in downtown Detroit.
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Birthday Free Giveaways – Get Hooked Up on Your Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all my birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. “For me to start the business in Jackson just made a lot of sense,” he said.
Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
If you’re from Pemberville, you know about snipple beans
LEMOYNE – Purchasing her own snippler made making Snipple Bean Soup a year-round option for Linda Dunmyer. The idea of a snipple beans came from Germany as a method of storage through the winter. Dunmyer is third-generation German but had never heard of snipple beans. “I was in a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Tv20detroit.com
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
WXYZ
Novi man among 2 who drowned at South Haven Beach on Monday
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were pulled from Lake Michigan at a South Haven beach Monday afternoon. It was later confirmed by police that both people died. Police said that a 22-year-old man from Novi and a 21-year-old woman from Columbus passed away after an unsuccessful rescue attempt.
Comments / 0