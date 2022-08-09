Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura
This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
Charleston City Paper
How the owner of the Recovery Room recovered
Charleston dive bar owner Chris DiMattia is reminded of his hometown area every day thanks to the single phone land line in a house he rented as a student at the College of Charleston. This was before cell phones became ubiquitous. The shared downtown home in the late 1990s had...
The Post and Courier
SC distilleries, prohibited from serving food until 2021, are adding in-house kitchens
South Carolina law prohibited distilleries from serving food until last year, when the passing of the Micro-Distillery Parity Act loosened restrictions. When Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law in May 2021, South Carolina distilleries were able to increase tasting limits, expand operating hours and serve beer, wine and food, among other easements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s Husk, under new kitchen leadership, homes in on seafood
Charleston residents and visitors dining at Husk have high expectations for the Queen Street restaurant. They want to know about the must-have entrées or the dish they can’t miss during their trip to the Holy City. Glancing at the menu on a recent weekday in July, many of...
The Post and Courier
Turning trash into treasures: Moncks Corner Earth Team hosts Yard Art Sale at Cypress Gardens
Tin can mobiles, milk-carton bird feeders and glistening hubcaps were all the rage at this year's week-long Yard Art Sale at Cypress Gardens, spearheaded by the Berkeley Soil & Water Conservation's Roxy Bishop and her Earth Team. The goal, she explained, was for her volunteer group to sift out a...
City of Charleston to host Labor Day celebration at The Joe with concert, fireworks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announced Tuesday it will host a Labor Day celebration at “The Joe,” featuring a concert from the Charleston Symphony. The event will be free to attend, but guests must reserve tickets for the event. City leaders said the concert will begin at 8:00 p.m. and will be […]
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek dials up the fun at 'Back to School' bash
Celebration was in the air at Goose Creek's annual "Back to School" weekend bash on Aug. 6. Hundreds of residents flocked to the Municipal Center to engage in bubble therapy, check out the food trucks and partake in multiple giveaways, while some kids took a spin on amusement park rides and others opted to have their faces painted. The community was also introduced to Goose Creek Police Department K9s, Bonnie (a 3-year-old hound) and Maverick (a playful Labrador).
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Dorchester Paws: Pets of the week
Say hello to this 1-year-old male terrier mix who's currently up for adoption at Summerville's Dorchester Paws. His name is Rico and he loves to play ball. The friendly canine also enjoys a good head or back scratch, and is hoping that someone will step up to become his forever playmate.
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Charleston to West Coast cities
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting this fall, Lowcountry travelers will have a new connection to reach cities on the West Coast. This November, Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights from Charleston to Phoenix and Los Angeles. The airline will also provide its “BreezeThru” service from Charleston to Provo, Utah. “Research tells us the Lowcountry […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
The Post and Courier
Dunes Properties welcomes new realtor
Dunes Properties announces the addition of Meg Carroll to their team of professional Realtors. A Clemson University graduate, Meg Carroll moved to Charleston in 1996 to pursue her doctorate in pharmacy. She quickly fell in love with the Charleston coast, and was fortunate to live in many areas such as James Island, downtown and Daniel Island, before settling in her current home in Mount Pleasant’s I’On neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
Community back-to-school event planned for Aug 13 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community back-to-school event will be held Saturday in North Charleston. Organizers say 1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies, 200 new sneakers, and 200 new school uniforms will be given away to local children in low-income communities. Those who attend can also seek free...
Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway happening Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution for families in need Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. The giveaway will be held at Macedonia Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 7362 Old Hertz Road, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. The event […]
Charleston City Paper
R&B singer LITTLE FISH finds post-industry bliss in Charleston
Although local indie R&B singer Jessica Rollins, aka LITTLE FISH, is a relatively young artist, she already sounds a little jaded. She released her debut EP Know ME Aug. 3. The 27-year-old Arizona native did stints in both Los Angeles and Nashville trying to make it as a singer and songwriter, including an exploratory deal with Capitol Records, a spot in a music mastery program with label impresario Charlie Walk and a spot in a fledgling EDM group.
Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Fast-growing Summerville welcomes 1,000-student capacity East Edisto Middle to Oakbrook
SUMMERVILLE — When eighth grade history teacher Charity Carpenter first walked into her classroom in the new East Edisto Middle School on Aug. 8, she had to leave again and walk around the building to work off her excitement. It was the Monday before school was set to start,...
WMBF
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
GALLERY: Viewers capture waterspouts Sunday morning
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
‘Southern Charm’: Craig Conover Dishes Sewing Down South Treasure Hunt Pillows At Home Goods [Exclusive]
Craig Conover from 'Southern Charm' dished about Sewing Down South's partnership with Home Goods and how more fans can own one of his pillows.
Comments / 0