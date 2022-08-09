ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

How the owner of the Recovery Room recovered

Charleston dive bar owner Chris DiMattia is reminded of his hometown area every day thanks to the single phone land line in a house he rented as a student at the College of Charleston. This was before cell phones became ubiquitous. The shared downtown home in the late 1990s had...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC distilleries, prohibited from serving food until 2021, are adding in-house kitchens

South Carolina law prohibited distilleries from serving food until last year, when the passing of the Micro-Distillery Parity Act loosened restrictions. When Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law in May 2021, South Carolina distilleries were able to increase tasting limits, expand operating hours and serve beer, wine and food, among other easements.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summerville, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
City
Folly Beach, SC
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Summerville, SC
Folly Beach, SC
Lifestyle
City
North Charleston, SC
Summerville, SC
Food & Drinks
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Summerville, SC
Restaurants
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek dials up the fun at 'Back to School' bash

Celebration was in the air at Goose Creek's annual "Back to School" weekend bash on Aug. 6. Hundreds of residents flocked to the Municipal Center to engage in bubble therapy, check out the food trucks and partake in multiple giveaways, while some kids took a spin on amusement park rides and others opted to have their faces painted. The community was also introduced to Goose Creek Police Department K9s, Bonnie (a 3-year-old hound) and Maverick (a playful Labrador).
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
The Post and Courier

Dorchester Paws: Pets of the week

Say hello to this 1-year-old male terrier mix who's currently up for adoption at Summerville's Dorchester Paws. His name is Rico and he loves to play ball. The friendly canine also enjoys a good head or back scratch, and is hoping that someone will step up to become his forever playmate.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city

The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Dunes Properties welcomes new realtor

Dunes Properties announces the addition of Meg Carroll to their team of professional Realtors. A Clemson University graduate, Meg Carroll moved to Charleston in 1996 to pursue her doctorate in pharmacy. She quickly fell in love with the Charleston coast, and was fortunate to live in many areas such as James Island, downtown and Daniel Island, before settling in her current home in Mount Pleasant’s I’On neighborhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Taco Truck#Tacos#Restaurant Management#Food Drink#Viva La Brunch#Mexican#Churro French Toast#Blood Orange Mimosas#Taco Boy Folly Beach
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway happening Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution for families in need Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. The giveaway will be held at Macedonia Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 7362 Old Hertz Road, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. The event […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

R&B singer LITTLE FISH finds post-industry bliss in Charleston

Although local indie R&B singer Jessica Rollins, aka LITTLE FISH, is a relatively young artist, she already sounds a little jaded. She released her debut EP Know ME Aug. 3. The 27-year-old Arizona native did stints in both Los Angeles and Nashville trying to make it as a singer and songwriter, including an exploratory deal with Capitol Records, a spot in a music mastery program with label impresario Charlie Walk and a spot in a fledgling EDM group.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMBF

18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
WCBD Count on 2

GALLERY: Viewers capture waterspouts Sunday morning

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy