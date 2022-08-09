ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

The Morning Show goes Back to School at Orangefield ISD

ORANGEFIELD — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits Orangefield ISD on the first day of school. Greeting the new students is superintendent McAlpin, who spoke about some of the various changes that have taken place. Check out our section for more Back to School content, or follow our Facebook...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
TYLER, TX
Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps

Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.
BEAUMONT, TX
Chase Runs Out Of Tread

A 41 year old woman from Orange lead police on a low speed chase through the city and she did it with a two year old child in the vehicle. Evelyn Dargin would not stop when police attempted to stop her on a traffic violation on 6th Street during the early hours of August 10.
ORANGE, TX
Accident On Texas Ave. In BC

Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Violations prompt immediate closure of Evadale game room, one arrest

EVADALE — On August 10, 2022, a game room inspection was conducted on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, Texas. The game room was found to have several violations of the Jasper County Ordinance Regulating Game Rooms, warranting the immediate closure of the facility until further notice. The game room could face fines up to $10,000.00 per violation, along with other penalties.
EVADALE, TX
Applicant withdraws game room application

An application for another game room in Beaumont was recently withdrawn. In May, the city of Beaumont received an application for a Special Use Permit from Ranvir Singh to allow for a gaming facility in the Light Industrial District at 7550 College St. in Beaumont. The application was supposed to...
BEAUMONT, TX
BASF internships create jobs for local students

BEAUMONT, TX — BASF holds an annual summer internship program at their work sites. This year five students joined the TotalEnergies Petrochemicals LLC site in Port Arthur while four other students interned at the BASF Beaumont site. This program allows students to work side by side with employees on...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Newman apologizes for mix up in calls

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Tuesday apologized for an incident that occurred on Monday evening. Newman’s statement was in response to a claim made by a caller to the Tuesday morning “Talk of the Town” program on KJAS. The caller claimed that there was an incident...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
PORT NECHES, TX
Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage

I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Governor appoints Beaumont resident to Public Utility Commission of Texas

Governor Greg Abbott announced Aug. 5 that he had appointed Kathleen Jackson to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027, and on Aug. 9, the Beaumont resident was joined by her son and daughter as she took the oath of office. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.
BEAUMONT, TX
Time to study student dress codes as classes set to start

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time to study your school's dress code to help keep your student from having any issues on their first day of school this week. 12news spoke with school administrators in Port Arthur and Little Cypress about what parents need to remember about dress codes and uniforms this year.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

