fox4beaumont.com
Abbott announces additional state resources as wildfires, dry conditions prompt burn bans
TEXAS — Governor Abbott said today that more state resources will be committed to assist local fire departments in battling wildfires across Texas. The Governor is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources in collaboration with the Texas A&M Forest Service. Two additional Texas...
kjas.com
Clark & Misty Winslow take ownership of feed stores in Jasper and Woodville
Both Farmers Feed & Supply in Jasper and Tyco General Feed & Ranch Supply in Woodville are under new ownership. Husband and wife Clark & Misty Winslow have purchased both businesses and have immediately gone to work in revamping them in an effort to draw customers in. According to Clark,...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show goes Back to School at Orangefield ISD
ORANGEFIELD — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits Orangefield ISD on the first day of school. Greeting the new students is superintendent McAlpin, who spoke about some of the various changes that have taken place. Check out our section for more Back to School content, or follow our Facebook...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur Independent School District students head back to classroom
The 2022-2023 school year began on Wednesday for students in Port Arthur Independent School District. Over at Travis Elementary School approximately 600 students entered the doors and headed either to the cafeteria or the gym. Principal Israel Taylor and staff were outside the directing traffic and greeting parents and students...
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps
Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.
fox4beaumont.com
Kenneth Williams sends statement to KFDM about appointment as Beaumont city manager
BEAUMONT — Statement from Kenneth Williams regarding selection as City Manager of Beaumont, Texas. “Becoming City Manager of Beaumont is a dream come true and one I certainly treasure. The City of Beaumont is the right fit for my skills, experience, and education in partnering with City Staff to achieve the goals of the City.
kogt.com
Chase Runs Out Of Tread
A 41 year old woman from Orange lead police on a low speed chase through the city and she did it with a two year old child in the vehicle. Evelyn Dargin would not stop when police attempted to stop her on a traffic violation on 6th Street during the early hours of August 10.
Why some Beaumont city council members were hesitant to appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager
BEAUMONT, Texas — After a few hours and a little back and forth between city council members, Beaumont has a new city manager. Beaumont City Council members appointed Kenneth Williams as the new city manager in a 4-3 vote on Tuesday. Councilmembers Mike Getz, Randy Feldschau, and Taylor Nield voted "no."
kogt.com
Accident On Texas Ave. In BC
Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
fox4beaumont.com
Violations prompt immediate closure of Evadale game room, one arrest
EVADALE — On August 10, 2022, a game room inspection was conducted on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, Texas. The game room was found to have several violations of the Jasper County Ordinance Regulating Game Rooms, warranting the immediate closure of the facility until further notice. The game room could face fines up to $10,000.00 per violation, along with other penalties.
MySanAntonio
Applicant withdraws game room application
An application for another game room in Beaumont was recently withdrawn. In May, the city of Beaumont received an application for a Special Use Permit from Ranvir Singh to allow for a gaming facility in the Light Industrial District at 7550 College St. in Beaumont. The application was supposed to...
Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
KFDM-TV
BASF internships create jobs for local students
BEAUMONT, TX — BASF holds an annual summer internship program at their work sites. This year five students joined the TotalEnergies Petrochemicals LLC site in Port Arthur while four other students interned at the BASF Beaumont site. This program allows students to work side by side with employees on...
kjas.com
Newman apologizes for mix up in calls
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Tuesday apologized for an incident that occurred on Monday evening. Newman’s statement was in response to a claim made by a caller to the Tuesday morning “Talk of the Town” program on KJAS. The caller claimed that there was an incident...
'We really lost a beautiful soul' | Friends of Lumberton woman who died in Sunday night Beaumont crash honor her with table at Modelos
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends of a 23-year-old Lumberton woman who died in a fiery single-car wreck are honoring her life. Madison Thibodeau lost her life in a Sunday night wreck. Her friends decorated a table at Modelos to honor her memory. Thibodeau's loved ones described her as the sweetest...
Port Arthur News
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found
A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage
I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Governor appoints Beaumont resident to Public Utility Commission of Texas
Governor Greg Abbott announced Aug. 5 that he had appointed Kathleen Jackson to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027, and on Aug. 9, the Beaumont resident was joined by her son and daughter as she took the oath of office. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.
Time to study student dress codes as classes set to start
BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time to study your school's dress code to help keep your student from having any issues on their first day of school this week. 12news spoke with school administrators in Port Arthur and Little Cypress about what parents need to remember about dress codes and uniforms this year.
