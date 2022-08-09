ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Inglewood, CA
Buffalo, NY
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Buffalo Bills Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Buffalo Bills. If you're a bit curious about who the Bills' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Bills roster.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Network gives update on Odell Beckham's status

As the NFL season grows closer, former LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr is still without a home. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently had an update on Beckham’s status. Rapoport pointed out how Beckham is still recovering from an ACL and could be exercising patience. Beckham might not be able to play early in the year anyway, so why not take more time to recover?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy