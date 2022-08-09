Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News
Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Bills QB ‘Better Version’?
No doubt, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is big, can sling it, and can run it.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: 'This is normal' amid Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt situations
Ahead of the weekend, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked that he had to get quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett "ready to play" as Watson faces a potential six-game suspension regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. It was then reported that Browns running back Kareem Hunt...
Odell Beckham Jr. sounds interested in joining Von Miller on the Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. remains one of the top free agents on the open market as he rehabs. He is recovering from a torn ACL injury he sustained with the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s Super Bowl. Eventually Beckham will be good to go. Could that mean a signature...
Texans work out former Cowboys, Browns DE Joe Jackson and 3 others
The Houston Texans are continuing to evaluate free agent talent as they gear up for their preseason opener with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans worked out defensive ends Joe Jackson and Bryan Cox along with tight ends Marcus Baugh and David Wells.
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.
Broncos' OC Teases 'Down the Field' Attack Quarterbacked by Russell Wilson
Although Russell Wilson wasn't known as one of the most statistically prolific quarterbacks during his 10-year stint in Seattle — on the same scale as, say, a Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, or Aaron Rodgers — he developed a repuation for loving the deep ball. Make no mistake, though;...
Madden 23 - Buffalo Bills Roster
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Buffalo Bills. If you're a bit curious about who the Bills' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Bills roster.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 1 @ Denver Broncos, 2022 predictions
Dallas Cowboys schedule: @ Denver Broncos, Preseason Week 1 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule begins on Saturday with a 9
NFL Network gives update on Odell Beckham's status
As the NFL season grows closer, former LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr is still without a home. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently had an update on Beckham’s status. Rapoport pointed out how Beckham is still recovering from an ACL and could be exercising patience. Beckham might not be able to play early in the year anyway, so why not take more time to recover?
Mitchell Trubisky well ahead in Steelers’ QB derby
No official declaration has been made, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ plans at quarterback are becoming clearer by the day. Head
