Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
McKenzie County approves funding for new daycare facility in 2024; temporary buildings coming next spring
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - More daycare space will be coming to Watford City next year. Earlier this month, the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners voted to approve more than $18 million towards building a second Wolf Pup Daycare facility. The funding also includes the purchase of two modular buildings to allow expansion as early as next spring. Commissioners called it a necessary investment.
KFYR-TV
Williams County officials discuss second amendment sanctuary proclamation
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County officials and a group looking to make the county a second amendment sanctuary met Wednesday to discuss passage of a resolution. The Sons of Liberty is pushing commissioners to sign a proclamation that would consider any federal acts, laws, and executive orders that infringe on gun rights illegal in Williams County. The resolution also includes allowing the sheriff to arrest federal agents that violate state law. Commissioner Barry Ramberg, a member of the Sons, said the resolution is similar to what has passed in other counties.
willistonstate.edu
McGinley named President of CHI Health at Home Board of Directors
WILLISTON, N.D. – Williston State College is proud to announce that Wendy McGinley, Associate Professor of Massage Therapy, has been named as President of the CHI Health at Home Board of Directors. McGinley has served on the board for the past three years, representing Western North Dakota. Her first...
roundupweb.com
200-Light Drone Show To Take To The Skies Aug. 14 In Williston
Williston, ND – The City of Williston's first ever drone show will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14 at dusk. The drone show will be held in conjunction with the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series (BRWS) at Aafedt Stadium. "Our partnership with the Babe Ruth World Series shows how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
keyzradio.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Ward County
Ward County, ND (KEYZ) A Plentywood, Montana man was killed Sunday, August 7, 2022 after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 36-year-old Ryne Darvis was walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Yvonne Wollemann from Watford City.
KFYR-TV
Williston to Vegas: Sun Country to provide direct flights starting September 8
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - People in northwest North Dakota will soon have an easier opportunity to fly south for the fall and winter. Making plans to visit Las Vegas can be difficult in the Williston area, because the cheapest option forces you to drive at least two hours away to a different airport. That all changes next month, when Sun Country Airlines returns to provide a direct flight from the Williston Basin International Airport.
kxnet.com
Montana man killed in pedestrian-car crash near Minot on US 83
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Montana man was killed Sunday after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Missoula man was apparently walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Watford City woman.
KFYR-TV
Babe Ruth World Series a big opportunity for Williston Tourism
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Teams from all over the country will be arriving in Williston this week for the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series. For local officials, this means more than just baseball. While the tournament committee works on getting Ardean Aafedt Stadium ready, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.
North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out
Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
Comments / 0