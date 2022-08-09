WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County officials and a group looking to make the county a second amendment sanctuary met Wednesday to discuss passage of a resolution. The Sons of Liberty is pushing commissioners to sign a proclamation that would consider any federal acts, laws, and executive orders that infringe on gun rights illegal in Williams County. The resolution also includes allowing the sheriff to arrest federal agents that violate state law. Commissioner Barry Ramberg, a member of the Sons, said the resolution is similar to what has passed in other counties.

