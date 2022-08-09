Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Wilber says millage approvals will bring financial stability to Fire Association
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber told the Bronson City Council on Monday he was pleased with the results from last week’s millage questions in the Bronson Area Fire Association. Gilead Township voters approved the establishment of an annual special assessment to purchase fire protection...
wlen.com
What Does a “State of Emergency” Issued by the Lenawee County Board Chair Entail?
Adrian, MI – The situation with the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian has forced the City of Adrian Mayor and Commission, and the Lenawee County Board of Commissioners Chair, to declare a state of emergency. What does that mean, exactly?. After the regular meeting of the county Commissioners this...
Inside Indiana Business
Noble County debates solar farm acreage cap
Noble County commissioners are debating a proposal to cap solar farm acreage in the county to 4,700 acres. Currently, the county allows solar panels to be installed at a home or business without limitations, and there is not an acreage restriction for solar farms. According to reporting from our partners...
Cracks in evacuated Michigan senior high rise large enough to fit a hand, report shows
ADRIAN, MI - An initial assessment of a 12-story senior apartment complex in Adrian evacuated on July 25 shows a crack in the floor of one room large enough to fit a person’s hand and extending completely through concrete planks between levels, to the extent that light was visible between units.
WILX-TV
Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
wtvbam.com
Commissioners to make decisions on Maple Lawn cash crunch next Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners has decided to change next week’s working meeting from Tuesday to Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in order to address financial issues at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation. Administrator Jane Sabaitis told Commissioners during their work...
Times-Union Newspaper
City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person
Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
wtvbam.com
Calhoun County mobile recycling center pilot program to start next month.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County will begin a new mobile recycling center pilot program in September. The County received a 2020 EGLE Recycling Infrastructure Grant to purchase a truck and recycling trailer for use in rural townships to increase recycling access. Based on data collected from use...
Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
Detroit News
Barry County sheriff's suit must be dismissed because he didn't sign it, state police says
Lansing — A lawsuit that claims Michigan officials "usurped" the powers of Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf to investigate the 2020 presidential election must be dismissed because the sheriff failed to sign the complaint, an attorney for the state argued in a Tuesday filing. Leaf and his lawyer, Stefanie...
WWMT
"Guys Who Give" Kalamazoo chapter may surpass quarter million mark in donations
On Tuesday the Kalamazoo branch of national, charitable group "Guys Who Give" announced it is nearing a major milestone: a quarter of a million dollars in total donations since the chapter was founded 5 years ago. Guys Who Give's 150 plus members each commit to a quarterly donation of $100...
Groundbreaking ceremony for The Link held on August 5
A groundbreaking ceremony for The Link was held on August 5. The ceremony featured the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, and City Commissioner Boonikka Herring.
townbroadcast.com
Opportunity knocked, but ‘It’s Too Late’ for Wayland
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “But it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late,. though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died and I. can’t hide it, I just can’t...
wtvbam.com
Fourth Day of Branch County Fair offering free admission to Veterans
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It’s Veteran’s Day at the Branch County Fair as the 92nd fair hits the halfway point on its fourth day. Rampit is sponsoring Veteran’s Day which includes free admission for veterans. Parking is only $2. Wednesday’s schedule includes youth talent shows as...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Two Bandits Brewing in downtown Coldwater says they’re hiring
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two Bandits Brewing in downtown Coldwater says they are hiring. They are looking for tap maids and flight attendants who would be responsible for taking care of their guests and creating a top-notch experience. They would recommend and serve food and drinks. If you are...
townbroadcast.com
Freda’s Fish Fry closes eatery at Gun lake location
Freda’s Fish Fry, the restaurant that got into trouble about seven years ago for having a colorful advertising sign on West Superior Street, has closed its doors at its Gun Lake location, where owner Alicia Thorpe moved four years ago. Thorpe posted today on Facebook, “After deep thought… I...
U.S. 127 crash sends 3 people to the hospital in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI -- A two-car crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 127 in Jackson County sent three people to the hospital with severe injuries, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the vehicle crash on the highway near Wetherby Road in southeastern Jackson County at about 10:36 a.m. Aug. 10.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Plainwell Dept. of Public Safety assists on fatal accident
MARTIN—The Plainwell Department of Public Safety was among the agencies that responded to a fatal single-car crash in Martin Township on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, reports of a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue came in 5:12 p.m. Once on scene, law enforcement officers found the vehicle with a single male occupant, who was unconscious and trapped upside down.
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
