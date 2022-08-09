ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Inside Indiana Business

Noble County debates solar farm acreage cap

Noble County commissioners are debating a proposal to cap solar farm acreage in the county to 4,700 acres. Currently, the county allows solar panels to be installed at a home or business without limitations, and there is not an acreage restriction for solar farms. According to reporting from our partners...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
Bronson, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Bronson, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
JACKSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Commissioners to make decisions on Maple Lawn cash crunch next Monday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners has decided to change next week's working meeting from Tuesday to Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in order to address financial issues at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation. Administrator Jane Sabaitis told Commissioners during their work...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person

Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
wtvbam.com

Calhoun County mobile recycling center pilot program to start next month.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County will begin a new mobile recycling center pilot program in September. The County received a 2020 EGLE Recycling Infrastructure Grant to purchase a truck and recycling trailer for use in rural townships to increase recycling access. Based on data collected from use...
News Break
Politics
townbroadcast.com

Opportunity knocked, but 'It's Too Late' for Wayland

ACHTUNG: The following is not a "fair and balanced" article. It is an editorial by the editor. "But it's too late, baby, now it's too late,. though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died and I. can't hide it, I just can't...
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Freda's Fish Fry closes eatery at Gun lake location

Freda's Fish Fry, the restaurant that got into trouble about seven years ago for having a colorful advertising sign on West Superior Street, has closed its doors at its Gun Lake location, where owner Alicia Thorpe moved four years ago. Thorpe posted today on Facebook, "After deep thought… I...
WAYLAND, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Plainwell Dept. of Public Safety assists on fatal accident

MARTIN—The Plainwell Department of Public Safety was among the agencies that responded to a fatal single-car crash in Martin Township on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, reports of a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue came in 5:12 p.m. Once on scene, law enforcement officers found the vehicle with a single male occupant, who was unconscious and trapped upside down.
PLAINWELL, MI

