Funeral services announced for mother, daughter killed in Butler Twp. shooting

WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHWpl_0hAVTRe500

BUTLER TWP. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman and her teen daughter killed in a shooting in Butler Twp. last week.

Sarah and Kayla Anderson were two of four people shot and killed on Hardwicke Place Friday morning.

A visitation for Sarah, 41, and Kayla, 15, will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Christian Life Center on Little York Road, according to their obituary,

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Christian Life Center. Internments will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

An online fundraiser has been created to pay for all funeral costs. Any additional money will go toward a “scholarship in Kayla’s name to help fund her sister’s education.”

Funeral services are taking place today for the other two victim’s in Friday’s shooting, Clyde and Eva Knox.


