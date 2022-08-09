Mayor Curry announces the launch of a local veterans assessment survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday in a news conference that the City of Jacksonville will be launching a veterans assessment survey to learn how to better help veterans in the area.

The City of Jacksonville is partnering with Endeavors, the University of North Florida and the Combined Arms Institute to launch the survey. Curry explained at the conference that as a military town, Jacksonville has a responsibility to take care of its veterans, but he wants to hear from the veterans themselves what areas need the most change.

The 10-minute, anonymous survey will be open until Sept. 21. The data gathered will be key to addressing service gaps and the needs of area veterans and their families. It will also highlight the feasibility of a Veterans Wellness Center in Northeast Florida.

For more information and to take the survey, CLICK HERE.

