Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
desotocountynews.com
New Trophy Blue Catfish record set
Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Why summer nights are warmer than ever
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you thought that in summer, temperatures at night seems warmer than in the past. If you have had that thought, you would be correct. According to research, summer night low temperatures temperatures have warmed nearly twice as fast as summer daytime high temperatures. Research found that...
Metro Memphis home prices shot up 33% in past year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What did Memphis and Miami have in common over the past year? Some of the fastest-rising home prices in the country. The median listing price of a house in metro Memphis shot up by 33% in the past 12 months, to $318,000 according to July data released by Realtor.com. The rate of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
3 Tennessee Cities Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and three in Tennessee made the cut.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water temporarily suspends residential disconnects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has temporarily suspended all disconnects for its residential customers. The company said it understands customers are struggling to cover their utility bill, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home. Customers who have received a cut-off notice can make payment arrangements...
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
IN THIS ARTICLE
franchising.com
2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis
Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
actionnews5.com
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship isn’t just about sport. It’s also about business — a multi-billion dollar per year business. Golf is a big moneymaker, bringing in $84 billion per year, and those in the industry are wanting local Memphis companies to join the team.
actionnews5.com
MLGW working to restore power; 1,600 customers affected by outage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Tuesday morning. The MLGW outage map showed about 4,032 customers affected by the outage at its peak, around 6:20 a.m. That number has since dropped to 1,600 as of 9 a.m. Some areas have been...
localmemphis.com
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Crews battle heavy rain ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is one day away from the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament!. With the rain that the Bluff City has been getting, tournament leaders are executing their severe weather plans. In case there’s more rain in the forecast, the PGA tour does have...
desotocountynews.com
Consumers take notice due to inflation, high gas prices
Note: The following is an op-ed column provided to DeSoto County News by Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. With inflation at its highest levels since 1981 and drivers getting squeezed at the pump by high gas prices, consumers are not just paying more for goods and services, they’re also paying more attention. We see that at the Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) as our consumer protection inspectors receive more requests for investigations at stores, and our petroleum inspectors field more complaints about questionable fuel. We want customers to get what they pay for, and we want businesses to succeed. Both of those depend on a fair market and that’s just good business.
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two shows to look forward to in September, including Denim and Praise ‘22 on September 30 and Bush Mania 2022 on September 18.
memphismagazine.com
Where the Chefs Eat
The restaurant business is a demanding, high-pressure environment for chefs and their staff. Managing inventory, prepping food, and creating dishes all day doesn’t leave much room for recreation. But after spending all day with their own food, kitchen workers want a change of pace when they sit down to enjoy a meal. Memphis chefs are dialed into the Mid-South food scene, and are often supportive of their peers in the industry. So where do they like to eat? We asked several of our city’s culinary captains where they sit down when their shifts are over. And if their picks sound enticing, check out our monthly dining listings for more information.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
Residents remain concerned after management claims they paid MLGW bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Management at a Hickory Hill apartment complex told residents Monday that they are not at risk of losing their utility service, but the residents aren’t so sure. Residents at Highland Hills Apartments got a letter from Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) saying their utilities...
‘That’s a scam’: Website advertises $100 Nike Jordans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It seemed too good to be true. “Oh yeah, they gotta be fake,” said Ronnie Body, a Memphis sneakerhead. “Oh, that’s a scam for sure,” said Judy Stewart, who paid $213 for her Jordans. “Or they’re not real.”. A website claiming...
‘It’s so unfair’: East Memphis apartment complex residents concerned they may lose utilities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alisha Moore worries she has only five days until she permanently loses electricity and water at her east Memphis apartment complex. “It’s so unfair,” she told FOX13 on Sunday. “I just want to break down and cry.”. Moore said she has lived at...
Comments / 0