Note: The following is an op-ed column provided to DeSoto County News by Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. With inflation at its highest levels since 1981 and drivers getting squeezed at the pump by high gas prices, consumers are not just paying more for goods and services, they’re also paying more attention. We see that at the Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) as our consumer protection inspectors receive more requests for investigations at stores, and our petroleum inspectors field more complaints about questionable fuel. We want customers to get what they pay for, and we want businesses to succeed. Both of those depend on a fair market and that’s just good business.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO