Lady Lions Announce 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
Penn State women’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The Lady Lions are slated to play 11 non-conference games, eight of which will take place at the Bryce Jordan Center. The team will kick off its non-conference slate by playing Norfolk State for the first time in program history at the Bryce Jordan Center on November 9.
Penn State Football To Host Run-On Tryouts Starting August 11
Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be Penn State football’s next walk-on run-on star?. Once again, the Nittany Lions are hosting run-on tryouts this fall. If you’ve ever wanted to don black shoes and basic blues, now’s your chance. The team will hold...
Projecting Penn State Football’s 2022 Starting Lineup: Quarterback & Running Back
Penn State football’s season begins in exactly three weeks when it makes the trip to West Lafayette for a Thursday night matchup with Purdue. After a hot start, James Franklin’s squad dropped six of its last eight games in 2021. With Mike Yurcich returning, Penn State will have the same offensive coordinator in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2019. An additional year in the system may be the catalyst for improvement in the Nittany Lions’ offense this upcoming season.
CATA To Expand Service To Boalsburg, Bellefonte, & Pleasant Gap
CATAGO!, the Centre Area Transit Service’s (CATA) microtransit service, will now service Boalsburg, Bellefonte, and Pleasant Gap, CATA announced in a release. The ride-sharing service allows users to schedule pick-up and drop-off locations within specific zones around State College. Now, passengers can schedule rides to and from the Boalsburg, Bellefonte, and Pleasant Gap areas Monday through Saturday.
