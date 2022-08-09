Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed
The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death
Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
Anne Heche's relationship with Ellen DeGeneres: A look back
In the wake of Anne Heche's horrific car crash, which destroyed a home and left the actress with severe burns, there is resumed interest in her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. The pair dated from 1997 through 2000, and did not initially go public with their romance. Their seemingly solid relationship,...
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
Original Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64. Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.
Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘special friend’ Olivia Newton-John after her death at age 73
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death at the age of 73.News of Newton-John’s passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Monday (8 August).He shared a statement that read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”The Grease star had been dealing with breast cancer for several years, and according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith, she “struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days.Since then,...
Olivia Newton-John dead at 73: From 'Grease' to 'Xanadu,' a timeline of the music icon's career highlights
Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning singer who led a successful decades-long career, passed away on Monday at her southern California ranch at age 73. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," her husband John Easterling wrote on Instagram. "We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: Look Back at the Grease Star's Life in Pictures
Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary pink lady Olivia Newton-John. In the early morning hours of Aug. 8, the Grease actress passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch, her family confirmed on social media. She was 73. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over...
Olivia Newton-John, Awarded Country Singer and “Grease” Actress Dies At 73
Award-winning singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, died Monday (Aug. 8) at 73-years-old. The beloved performer best-known for her country-pop sound and iconic role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 blockbuster, “Grease” passed away at her ranch in Southern California. Her official Facebook page confirmed the devastating news with...
Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed.The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.Her performance saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades.She was honoured with the star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame almost 41 years ago to the day of her death, on August 5 1981. ...
Olivia Newton-John’s best on-screen moments: ‘Grease, ‘Xanadu,’ and more
Olivia Newton-John passed away this week after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. Let’s look back at the stellar career of this actress, singer, and activist by recapping her best on-screen moments: from her iconic role as Sandy on “Grease,” and her smash hit that ruled the 1980s, “Physical.”
deseret.com
Olivia Newton-John’s most iconic pop culture moments
With the death of Olivia Newton-John this past week, friends and fans alike have been reflecting on Newton-John’s most iconic pop culture moments. John Travolta, who played Danny opposite of Newton-John’s Sandy in “Grease,” posted a touching tribute to Newton-John on Instagram: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible... Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”
Q & Trey: A Dance Between Personal Morals & The Majority
On this episode, Trey explains how he managed to separate his personal beliefs and thoughts from the beliefs of the majority, while in Congress. Trey answers a question on the efficacy of paid protestors to influence seemingly unpopular causes and later answers what he believes to be one of the hardest questions he’s received.
Jim Norton: I'll just start naming stars
Jim Norton discussed with Greg Gutfeld and other guests the physicist that claimed a picture of chorizo was a star on Twitter on "Gutfeld!" Greg Gutfeld: I find that a port authority. Oh I'd abuse the hell out of it. You know, Jimmy? Yeah. If I could tell them about things in outer space that weren't there. Oh, I would do it.
