Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 89 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
Earnings Outlook For PLx Pharma
PLx Pharma PLXP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PLx Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.56. PLx Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
InvestorPlace
Hold Off on SoFi Stock After a Post-Earnings Spike
Like other fintech stocks, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock have had a tough year. Blame it on the market’s changing view of high-growth stocks, plus the expectation that economic conditions will become more challenging. Trading above $15 per share at the start of January, SOFI stock at one point fell into penny-stock territory (under $5 per share).
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
NASDAQ
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.2%. Within that group, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 3.3% on the day, and down 11.10% year-to-date. PPG Industries Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.95% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 10.99% year-to-date. Combined, PPG and ALB make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Expert Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners CQP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $52.8 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $45.00.
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Is 8% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 8.12% to $1.27 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.52% to $12,808.61, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
americanbankingnews.com
Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 101 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
americanbankingnews.com
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $54,316,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $25,882,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter.
CNET
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
InvestorPlace
7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
Harpoon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harpoon Therapeutics HARP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harpoon Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $2.46 million from the same...
Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Tech stocks led the greatest bull market of the century and were only cooled off by recession fears. The beaten-down valuations make tech stocks cheaper than they have been in years. Buy and hold this pair of tech stocks for 10 years to generate market-beating returns. You’re reading a free...
via.news
Perion Network Ltd And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Perion Network Ltd (PERI), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
