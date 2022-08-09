Read full article on original website
Related
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
NASDAQ
Why Amgen is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (AMGN)
Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $18.38B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.12% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Amgen Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Zacks.com
Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Cabometyx Maintains Growth
EXEL - Free Report) reported earnings of 22 cents in the second quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. In the year-ago quarter, EXEL reported earnings of 30 cents per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, earnings per share came in at 28 cents, down from 37...
Zacks.com
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
COIN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $4.95 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.04. This compares to earnings of $6.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
ICF International (ICFI) Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Guidance Up
ICFI - Free Report) delivered mixed second-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The stock has gained 5.9% since the earnings release on Aug 3, as ICFI’s guidance for 2022 was strong. Revenues are now projected in the range of $1.760-$1.820 billion (prior view: $1.7-$1.76 billion). The midpoint ($1.79 billion) of the guidance is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.75 billion. ICF expects 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share to be $5.50-$5.80 (prior view: $5.15-$5.45). The midpoint of the guidance ($5.65) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53.
Zacks.com
Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well
ALLO - Free Report) incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Zacks.com
Reata (RETA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y, Stock Down
RETA - Free Report) reported a loss of $2.02 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.90. However, the above loss included stock-based compensation and a non-cash interest expense. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $1.36 per share, wider than the loss of $1.32 per share recorded in the year-ago period.
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for S&P Global, Sony & 3M
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Sony Group Corporation (SONY), and 3M Company (MMM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Can Its 4.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
CELH - Free Report) shares rallied 4.8% in the last trading session to close at $103.61. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 49.9% gain over the past four weeks. Continued...
Zacks.com
Catalent (CTLT) to Acquire New CDMO Facility for $475 Million
CTLT - Free Report) announced that it has reached an agreement with Australia-based Mayne Pharma to acquire the latter’s full-service specialty Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Metrics Contract Services (Metrics) for $475 million in an all-cash deal. The acquisition will provide Catalent with access to Metrics’ 333,000 square-foot in Greenville that can strengthen Catalent’s capabilities in integrated oral solid formulation development, manufacturing, and packaging.
Zacks.com
Ionis (IONS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down
IONS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 loss of 74 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 57 cents per share. The bottom line includes expenses related to the...
Zacks.com
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Issues Soft Preliminary Results for Q4
HAIN - Free Report) recently announced the preliminary results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, and outlook for the next fiscal year. Management highlighted that results were hurt by the volatile backdrop in Europe and its decision to eliminate the unprofitable SKUs to solidify HAIN’s position. In addition, currency acted as a deterrent.
Zacks.com
Amarin (AMRN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Hurt by Vazkepa Generics
AMRN - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents per American depositary share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. The company recorded adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues, primarily from its cardiovascular drug, Vazkepa, were down...
Zacks.com
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Stock Down Slightly Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
AMSF - Free Report) have dipped 0.3% since second-quarter 2022 results were reported on Jul 28. The quarterly results suffered due to lower net investment income, an elevated expense level and softer underwriting results. Nevertheless, the downside was partly offset by higher net premiums earned and a significant increase in fee and other income.
Zacks.com
Signet's (SIG) Shares Decline Above 11% on FY23 View Cut
SIG - Free Report) have plunged more than 11% during the trading hours on Aug 9, following its trimmed outlook for fiscal 2023. SIG revised guidance due to the increased pressure on consumers' discretionary spending and a challenging macroeconomic landscape. Management highlighted that it witnessed soft sales in July owing to customers being heavily impacted by inflation.
Zacks.com
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CRBP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Comments / 0