Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
InvestorPlace
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5
Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon buys Roomba manufacturer iRobot in $1.7 billion deal: Online retail giant's 4th largest acquisition follows second straight quarter of massive losses
Amazon has bought iRobot, the technology masterminds behind the Roomba robot vacuum, for an eye-watering $1.7billion deal. The tech company have sold millions of the popular vacuum designs and automated cleaning devices, which they have specialized in since 2002. Amazon intends to keep Colin Angle as the CEO of iRobot,...
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
InvestorPlace
7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction
Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
InvestorPlace
Is Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock the Next Big Meme Stock?
This move aligns with other top meme stocks, which have also skyrocketed today. Investors appear to be piling into speculative names like HLBZ stock amid what could be more meme mania. Micro-mobility is apparently attractive, at least to retail investors. Today, Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is rocketing as the company rides...
InvestorPlace
WMT Stock Alert: What to Know as Walmart Seeks Out a Streaming Deal
The company wants to add a major streaming service to Walmart+. Walmart has been in talks with several streaming services these past few weeks. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock is in the spotlight Wednesday on reports that the retailer is seeking to sign a deal with a streaming service. According to recent...
InvestorPlace
3 Cryptos to Buy on the Dip
When you're looking for the best cryptos to buy now, start with these stalwart coins. While certainly down, cryptocurrencies are not out. In fact, there are plenty of cryptos to buy that have stability on their side. Though prices of digital assets have dropped across the board this year, the...
InvestorPlace
Why Are Semiconductor Stocks Down Today?
Many semiconductor stocks are retreating this morning after a prominent name in the sector, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), preannounced weaker-than-expected second-quarter revenue yesterday. NVDA stock fell 7% on the news yesterday. A number of other chip makers have also reported disappointing earnings in recent weeks. Also noteworthy today is a report that...
InvestorPlace
3 ETFs to Buy Now for Safety
While the markets are experiencing a summer rebound — the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in July had their largest monthly gains since 2020 — it’s never a bad idea to consider safe exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for a portion of your entire investment portfolio. How...
InvestorPlace
3 Best Psychedelic Stocks to Buy Now
The incredible healing properties of psychedelics are being discovered with every passing day. Their potential is massive and can flip the script for those struggling with mental health disorders. Moreover, the market opportunity is huge, which makes it imperative for investors to wager on the best psychedelic stocks. According to...
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With SIGA Stock Today?
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) stock is sliding on Wednesday as the pharmaceutical company trends with recent monkeypox news. That drop is despite the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agreeing to purchase $26 million worth of its monkeypox treatment. This comes from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) exercising procurement options.
InvestorPlace
Why Today’s SoFi Breakout Could Lead to a Triple-Digit Rally Tomorrow
Did I call it or what? I’m talking about SoFi (SOFI), which popped in response to second-quarter earnings, which were fantastic. SoFi’s stock soared as investors digested the report. But then – a hiccup. SoftBank moved to sell part of its stake in the company, and SOFI shares took a dip. What comes next?
InvestorPlace
3 Cheap Value Stocks That Just Got More Enticing
In an Aug. 1 column, I suggested that only low-end consumers were struggling, and I stated that “those problems are not going to hurt most large growth stocks significantly.” On Aug. 9, investor and commentator Josh Brown, who has been very pessimistic on the state of America’s consumers until very recently, said on CNBC that the top 75% of consumers are not having financial problems due to inflation. Given Brown’s newfound optimism and the recent market rally, I believe that the Street has become much more bullish on the U.S. economy in recent days, making this a very good time to buy cheap value stocks.
InvestorPlace
7 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy for Big Upside
Cheap lithium stocks will propel further electric vehicle (EV) development and have excellent prospects. Lithium Americas Company (LAC): Its highly regarded resources are about to come online, meaning gains are soon to begin. Standard Lithium (SLI): Sufficient brine production and efficient, patent-pending extraction tech could make SLI a huge winner.
InvestorPlace
The 7 Best Mutual Funds for Your 401k
Mutual funds offer a lot of advantages to investors, particularly for retail investors who may have limited time, a low appetite for risk and only a passing knowledge of how the stock market works. People wanting to put away their hard-earned money for retirement often choose these, as they give exposure to a large bundle of stocks that provide a greater margin of safety than individual stocks.
InvestorPlace
7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for Safety
As the near future remains highly uncertain, consider adding these seven safe stocks to buy to your portfolio. Alcoa (AA): As aluminum prices remain above prior-year levels, Alcoa remains well-positioned to continue delivering strong results. Dollar Tree (DLTR): This discount retailer has more room to run, as current economic conditions...
InvestorPlace
REV Stock Alert: What to Know as Revlon Says Goodbye to CFO
CFO Victoria Dolan is retiring from the company as well. REV stock is falling 5% this morning, although it may still have meme potential. Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock is faltering in early trading today after the company released second-quarter results. Revlon is also undergoing an important managerial transition; CFO Victoria Dolan is retiring.
