Dolby (DLB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
DLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with only the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 68 cents compared with 71 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Total revenues in the third...
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
ICF International (ICFI) Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Guidance Up
ICFI - Free Report) delivered mixed second-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The stock has gained 5.9% since the earnings release on Aug 3, as ICFI’s guidance for 2022 was strong. Revenues are now projected in the range of $1.760-$1.820 billion (prior view: $1.7-$1.76 billion). The midpoint ($1.79 billion) of the guidance is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.75 billion. ICF expects 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share to be $5.50-$5.80 (prior view: $5.15-$5.45). The midpoint of the guidance ($5.65) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53.
Canadian Natural (CNQ) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
CNQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 and the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.01. This outperformance is primarily attributable to higher commodity price realizations due to surging commodity prices and increased year-over-year production. Moreover, total revenues...
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Stock Down Slightly Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
AMSF - Free Report) have dipped 0.3% since second-quarter 2022 results were reported on Jul 28. The quarterly results suffered due to lower net investment income, an elevated expense level and softer underwriting results. Nevertheless, the downside was partly offset by higher net premiums earned and a significant increase in fee and other income.
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
RRR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the ninth straight quarter. The top line fell year over year, but the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company reported a rise in visitation and strong spending per visit across its portfolio.
Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Cabometyx Maintains Growth
EXEL - Free Report) reported earnings of 22 cents in the second quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. In the year-ago quarter, EXEL reported earnings of 30 cents per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, earnings per share came in at 28 cents, down from 37...
Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
AVAH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
IPAR - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Quarterly earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Inter Parfums’ results gained from sales growth across the company’s European and U.S.-based operations. The company benefited from the impressive performance of its brands. However, unfavorable foreign currency rates are a concern. Management reiterated its 2022 guidance.
Jackson Financial (JXN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JXN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 43.18%. A...
Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well
ALLO - Free Report) incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Southwest Gas (SWX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates
SWX - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 56.7%. The bottom line also decreased by 46.5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 43 cents per share. Total Revenues. Operating revenues of $1,146.1...
Comstock Mining (LODE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
LODE - Free Report) recently announced selected financial results for the second quarter of 2022. LODE reported a loss per share of 20 cents in the quarter, comparing unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. LODE had reported a loss per share of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Results were primarily affected by increases in research and development expenditures, and changes in fair values of derivatives.
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
REYN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
WAB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.82%. A...
Wix's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y
WIX - Free Report) reported a non-GAAP loss of 14 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 39 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 28 cents per share in the previous-year quarter. Total revenues increased 9% year over year to...
Wix.com (WIX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WIX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
ON24 (ONTF) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ONTF - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Ionis (IONS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down
IONS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 loss of 74 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 57 cents per share. The bottom line includes expenses related to the...
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CRBP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
