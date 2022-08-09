Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills to support Holocaust survivors in education, culture
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hohcul signed a package of legislation Wednesday to honor and support Holocaust survivors in educational, cultural, and financial institutions. The bills will help make sure schools are providing high-quality Holocaust education, require museums to acknowledge art stolen by the Nazi regime, and...
13 WHAM
Candidates discuss their run for the 25th congressional district
Rochester, N.Y. — There are three months until election day. The candidates for the 25th congressional district seat got in front of cameras Tuesday. Incumbent Joe Morelle outlined his priorities highlighting his focus on veteran services, protecting women's rights and passing legislation to come down on illegal gun trafficking.
13 WHAM
First safe disposal site for vape pens, e-cigarettes in NYS
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County will be the first in New York State to accept vape pens, e-cigarettes and the liquids used in them for safe disposal. Experts say these items should never be thrown into the regular trash as the lithium inside these devices can pose serious health and environmental risks.
13 WHAM
State police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police...
