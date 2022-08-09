ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates discuss their run for the 25th congressional district

Rochester, N.Y. — There are three months until election day. The candidates for the 25th congressional district seat got in front of cameras Tuesday. Incumbent Joe Morelle outlined his priorities highlighting his focus on veteran services, protecting women's rights and passing legislation to come down on illegal gun trafficking.
First safe disposal site for vape pens, e-cigarettes in NYS

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County will be the first in New York State to accept vape pens, e-cigarettes and the liquids used in them for safe disposal. Experts say these items should never be thrown into the regular trash as the lithium inside these devices can pose serious health and environmental risks.
State police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police...
