Hanford, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations

TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Back to School Health Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The West Fresno Family Resource Center is holding its annual Back to School Health Fair Wednesday afternoon. The resource center has been providing students with school supplies and immunizations for the past 20 years. This year’s event is being held at the Fresno Convention Center’s...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County public safety appreciation luncheon held in Hanford

Public safety recognition was front and center Wednesday during the Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce at the civic auditorium in downtown Hanford. Members of every agency that serves Kings County in a public safety capacity were...
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

New Rebate Offers To Pay Residents Cash For Their Lawns In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford, CA
Kings County, CA
KMPH.com

Dogs rescued from locked 107 degree SUV in Clovis, owner cited

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two dogs are now out of harm's way after they were rescued from a hot SUV in Clovis. According to the Clovis Police Department, officers were called Wednesday around 1 p.m. regarding two dogs that were spotted inside a locked, and sealed, SUV in a Walmart parking lot.
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Farmersville supports United Farm Workers march

Farm workers supported by the United Farm Workers (UFW) Union are marching to the state capitol in support of Assembly Bill (AB) 2183, California Ag Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, introduced by Assemblyman Mark Stone (D-Santa Cruz). The march began on Aug. 3 in Delano and came through Farmersville on Aug. 7. Mayor Paul Boyer and councilman Greg Gomez joined the march for their walk to Visalia on Aug. 8.
FARMERSVILLE, CA
KMJ

CHP Chase Ends On The 99 In Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP is at the scene of a crash that happened following a chase that started in Southwest Fresno and ended in Madera on Wednesday morning. The chase started on northbound Highway 99 in Fresno. CHP was able to successfully spike one of the tires of...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Watch Out Wednesday: Back-to-school scams

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As children head back into the classroom, the Better Business Bureau is asking parents to be aware of scams, including what might look like advertisements. The BBB says scammers are not only targeting parents but also children this year through junk mail and ads that are just too good to be […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Clovis business destroyed by fire

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
CLOVIS, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family pleads for help finding missing Selma woman, offers $2,000 reward

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is searching for a 22-year-old woman who’s been missing for days now. “Find my granddaughter. My son’s daughter," pleaded Earl Fuentes Tuesday evening. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. “If you’re listening, we love you baby, and...
SELMA, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
legalexaminer.com

Two People Killed in Kern County Hwy 155 Stop Sign Intersection Collision

A devastating accident in northern Kern County claimed two lives and left three other victims badly injured. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Sunday morning sometime before 2 a.m. outside of Delano on Highway 155/Garces Highway. KGET-TV reported the collision happened along the highway where it meets...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

NAS Lemoore homecoming brings laughter, tears

Families of VFA-14 waited under wispy clouds for their pilots to land at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Tuesday afternoon during a homecoming which saw two other squadrons ﬂying onto base. The squadrons had been deployed for over seven months.
NAS

