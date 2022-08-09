ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rest easy’: Bradenton police announce death of K9 Riggs

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of the Bradenton Police Department are mourning the loss of a former police K9 who recently passed away.

“Our hearts are heavy this evening as we mourn the loss of retired K9 Riggs, the faithful partner and family member of Officer Matt Palmer,” the Bradenton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Memorial service held for Lake Wales K-9 killed in line of duty

Officers said K9 Riggs served with the Bradenton Police Department from 2013 until 2020 as both a narcotics and apprehension canine.

Sadly, Riggs passed away at the age of 10 from cancer. Officer Palmer was by his side.

“Please keep Officer Palmer in your thoughts,” the department added. “Rest easy, K9 Riggs.”

Latoya ?
1d ago

just know you pass as a hero and you will never be forgotten one of a kind fly high king to the rainbow land

Reply
4
 

