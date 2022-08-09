Read full article on original website
One Jersey Shore town tries to ban shark fishing after beach catches get spotlight
The sand tiger shark, a fish that could use a makeover or a name change, has been a social media star in recent months. These big, beady-eyed and snaggle-toothed sharks have also appeared on television and in newspapers recently as fishermen up and down the Jersey Shore have hooked and caught them right off the state’s beaches.
The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ’s, Most Popular Diner Revealed
If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
Anyone Else Notice How Cold The Water Is Lately At NJ’s Beaches?
While I have to admit that I haven't been to the beach as much as I'd normally have liked to by this point during the season, I am a South Jersey native. I've been going to the beaches in Atlantic and Cape May Counties my entire life, so my opinion is a pretty solid one when it comes to something being off along the Jersey beaches.
Essie's is a taste of the 'South' in South Jersey with live music
Essie's Restaurant & Lounge is a new upscale spot in Clementon that's family-run, with family recipes, rooted in American Cajun-Creole foods.
Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season
The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
Beach Radio
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
This New Jersey Town Makes The Most Adorable Seaside Towns in America List
It is a fantastic list to be a part of and this New Jersey town has been named to it and I want you to take a look at just some of my photos from this beautiful seaside town and see for yourself why it is just a charming spot on the east coast and America.
PhillyBite
The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ
- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
Strong odor from truck in Gloucester County lingers to South Philadelphia
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The mystery of the strange, strong odor that overwhelmed parts of South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon has been solved. A hazmat situation was declared in Gloucester County after officials say a rotten egg smell was reported. Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at a truck stop in East Greenwich. They say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It is not a natural gas leak. Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. New Jersey environmental...
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ
One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Looks to Crack Down on Rowdy Teens
Declaring that the state has been ignoring pleas for help, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Sea Isle City may develop new local laws to crack down on rowdy teenagers who have been disrupting the summer tourism season for the second year in a row. Desiderio, as he has done repeatedly in...
thesunpapers.com
Cars on Main revs into town
The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
Widespread odor prompts emergency calls around South Jersey
Officials in South Jersey were investigating widespread reports of an odor that prompted multiple emergency calls in the area Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the odor were centered in the Gloucester County area, according to officials. Initial reports from police said the smell was caused by a natural gas leak, but officials later said it was from a fuel additive venting from a tanker.
Atlantic City TidalWave Music Fest: What You Need to Know
The TidalWave Music Festival is happening on the Atlantic City Beach Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 12-14. It's a country music extravaganza with dozens of national recording artists playing the three-day event. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley. Other acts include Riley Green, Hardy, Chase Rice, Lauren...
fox29.com
Officials investigate chemical leak in Gloucester County, advise residents to remain indoors
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Officials in Gloucester County work to clean a chemical leak which created a strong odor that emanated from a truck stop in East Greenwich and permeated throughout the county. New Jersey OEM advised residents to stay indoors due to the odor. Firefighters doused a tanker truck parked...
Have you seen this missing Gloucester Township, NJ woman?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been missing for well over a month, and police are asking the public’s help to locate her. On July 1, 30-year-old Brandi Albano was reported missing from the Sicklerville section. Police said the family last heard from her via social media...
