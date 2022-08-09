ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Harbor, NJ

The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ's, Most Popular Diner Revealed

If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ

- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
AVALON, NJ
Strong odor from truck in Gloucester County lingers to South Philadelphia

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The mystery of the strange, strong odor that overwhelmed parts of South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon has been solved. A hazmat situation was declared in Gloucester County after officials say a rotten egg smell was reported. Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at a truck stop in East Greenwich. They say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It is not a natural gas leak. Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. New Jersey environmental...
Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone's Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ

One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Sea Isle Looks to Crack Down on Rowdy Teens

Declaring that the state has been ignoring pleas for help, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Sea Isle City may develop new local laws to crack down on rowdy teenagers who have been disrupting the summer tourism season for the second year in a row. Desiderio, as he has done repeatedly in...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Cars on Main revs into town

The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Widespread odor prompts emergency calls around South Jersey

Officials in South Jersey were investigating widespread reports of an odor that prompted multiple emergency calls in the area Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the odor were centered in the Gloucester County area, according to officials. Initial reports from police said the smell was caused by a natural gas leak, but officials later said it was from a fuel additive venting from a tanker.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic City TidalWave Music Fest: What You Need to Know

The TidalWave Music Festival is happening on the Atlantic City Beach Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 12-14. It's a country music extravaganza with dozens of national recording artists playing the three-day event. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley. Other acts include Riley Green, Hardy, Chase Rice, Lauren...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

