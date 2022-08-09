ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 2

M Poppel
2d ago

catch and release, why bother, so when he kills someone, who's fault is it? another useless product of the great society program with no moral responsibility

Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A drug bust in Beaver County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.Beaver Falls Police say they seized $1.700 in cash along with heroin, fentanyl, and crack from an apartment in Harmony Dwellings.The search warrant that was executed resulted in the arrest of Tatianna Friend on drug trafficking charges.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
explore venango

State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest man wanted for murder

Acting on a tip, Wheeling Police say they located a subject wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina. Around 4:00 pm, Tuesday, Wheeling Police say they received a call from a detective in South Carolina. The detective provided information that a murder suspect may be in the East Wheeling area and provided the nickname […]
WHEELING, WV
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief

Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet

A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
SCOTTDALE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence

A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
SCOTTDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney: Dad of 3-month-old left in hot car in Upper St. Clair to be charged

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The father of a 3-month-old child who was left in a hot car is now facing charges.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Khang Nguyen in connection with the death of his son, Kayden Nguyen, in Upper St. Clair in June. The warrant and the charges have not been made public, but KDKA-TV has confirmed the warrant.On a hot day in June, police and paramedics found the lifeless body of Kayden Nguyen in a child seat in the back of his father's minivan. His father told police that he had gone to work...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of hitting cars parked at Star Lake and leading officers on chase

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wheeling woman is facing multiple charges after police said she hit several cars and led officers on a chase after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake Saturday. Police said concert-goers told officers that Manasha Bradley had hit multiple parked cars and refused to stop. According to police, one victim said he even broke Bradley's front passenger window in an attempt to get her to stop. The criminal complaint said Bradley kept driving, and when police tried to turn her car off and get her out, she started fighting and tried to bite an officer.Police said Bradley managed to escape and took off, nearly hitting more cars and other people. Police chased Bradley down Route 18 towards Burgettstown for about two miles before officers said she tried to pass other vehicles by driving off the road but got stuck. "Multiple vehicles were struck during this incident and several lives were placed in danger by her driving actions," police wrote. Bradley is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. 
BURGETTSTOWN, PA

