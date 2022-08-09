Read full article on original website
M Poppel
2d ago
catch and release, why bother, so when he kills someone, who's fault is it? another useless product of the great society program with no moral responsibility
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters Township man turns himself in after hot-car death of infant son
A Peters Township man turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning after his 3-month-old son died in a hot car. On June 16, first responders found Khang Nguyen’s son unresponsive in Nguyen’s Toyota Sienna minivan in 300 block of Fort Couch Road. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deputy sheriff helps nab fugitive at Ross Park Mall who officials say evaded arrest several other times
An off-duty Allegheny County deputy sheriff who was shopping with his family Wednesday at Ross Park Mall helped to nab a fugitive wanted for firearm violations and a penchant for fleeing from police and evading capture, the sheriff’s department said. The deputy sheriff, who was not identified, spotted Dejon...
Paramedic testifies in South Side shooting case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A paramedic who treated a gunshot victim who later died testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of the man accused of killing him.
Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A drug bust in Beaver County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.Beaver Falls Police say they seized $1.700 in cash along with heroin, fentanyl, and crack from an apartment in Harmony Dwellings.The search warrant that was executed resulted in the arrest of Tatianna Friend on drug trafficking charges.
Officer who tased Jim Rogers tells his side of story through court filings
PITTSBURGH — It’s been ten months since Jim Rogers died after being hit with a Taser at least ten times. Five officers were fired and a county grand jury is still deciding if criminal charges should be filed against any of those responding officers. Now, attorneys for Officer...
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who paralyzed Latrobe woman in Parkway East crash sentenced to 2 to 4 years
A Wilkinsburg man who was in the throes of mental illness last year when he went on a 75-minute crime spree, including stealing two cars, striking pedestrians and causing a crash that led to a Latrobe woman’s paralysis, will serve two to four years’ incarceration. Derek Deleon Brown,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Turnpike drug suspect sentenced to 9 years in prison for transporting 400 'bricks' of heroin
A former Philadelphia man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for transporting about 20,000 packets of heroin three years ago when state police stopped him along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township. Cristobal Rosa-Robles, 51, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh by a federal...
Springdale Township woman accused of stealing more than $40K from place of employment
SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Springdale Township woman is charged with buying gift cards, food and other items with someone else’s money. It appears this was an act of revenge. The woman confessed to police that she used her company credit card to steal more than $40,000. She...
Wheeling police arrest man wanted for murder
Acting on a tip, Wheeling Police say they located a subject wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina. Around 4:00 pm, Tuesday, Wheeling Police say they received a call from a detective in South Carolina. The detective provided information that a murder suspect may be in the East Wheeling area and provided the nickname […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet
A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
Former Jamestown fire chief enters plea in shooting
The former fire chief in Jamestown in Mercer County faces sentencing later this year after pleading guilty in court Wednesday.
FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence
A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
Attorney: Dad of 3-month-old left in hot car in Upper St. Clair to be charged
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The father of a 3-month-old child who was left in a hot car is now facing charges.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Khang Nguyen in connection with the death of his son, Kayden Nguyen, in Upper St. Clair in June. The warrant and the charges have not been made public, but KDKA-TV has confirmed the warrant.On a hot day in June, police and paramedics found the lifeless body of Kayden Nguyen in a child seat in the back of his father's minivan. His father told police that he had gone to work...
2 charged after unlicensed driver stop turns up meth and cocaine in Granville
GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men have been charged after officers say they found drugs during a traffic stop in Granville. Officers with the Granville Police Department performed a traffic stop Monday on a vehicle being driven by an unlicensed individual, according to a criminal complaint. Due to the driver, Earl Crites, 22, being unlicensed […]
Woman accused of hitting cars parked at Star Lake and leading officers on chase
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wheeling woman is facing multiple charges after police said she hit several cars and led officers on a chase after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake Saturday. Police said concert-goers told officers that Manasha Bradley had hit multiple parked cars and refused to stop. According to police, one victim said he even broke Bradley's front passenger window in an attempt to get her to stop. The criminal complaint said Bradley kept driving, and when police tried to turn her car off and get her out, she started fighting and tried to bite an officer.Police said Bradley managed to escape and took off, nearly hitting more cars and other people. Police chased Bradley down Route 18 towards Burgettstown for about two miles before officers said she tried to pass other vehicles by driving off the road but got stuck. "Multiple vehicles were struck during this incident and several lives were placed in danger by her driving actions," police wrote. Bradley is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
Comments / 2