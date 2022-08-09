Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Van Wert County Roundabout Set To Open
LIMA, Ohio – (Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022) Van Wert County’s first roundabout, located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of the city of Van Wert, is expected to open by Friday. Construction of the single-lane roundabout began early in 2022 with preliminary work before the intersection...
Lima News
Arrive Alive Tour will be held at Allen County Fair
LIMA — The Safe Community Coalition is hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Allen County Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 12 to 6 p.m. The tour uses a simulator to give participants an opportunity to drive intoxicated, distracted or drugged. The goal is to bring awareness about the harm of operating a motorized vehicle while impaired. According to a recent release, traffic fatalities increased by 10.9% in 2021. In Allen County, there were seven fatal crashes in 2019 and 23 in 2021. Eight of the 23 involved impaired drivers. Members of the coalition will also be present to speak to the community about safety.
hometownstations.com
Lt. Coil from Ohio State Highway Patrol discusses distracted driving at safety council meeting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Central Ohio Safety Council advocates for safety and wellness in the workplace. Tuesday's meeting discussed the ever-pertinent issue of distracted driving. Lieutenant Alec Coil with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was in to discuss the trends they are seeing out on the road and how they are responding on the enforcement side. In Allen County alone, Coil says there have been nearly a thousand distracted driving crashes since 2017, and over 700 citations for distracted driving since 2020. Coil says safety is a personal responsibility for everyone on the road.
wktn.com
Woman Killed in Early Tuesday Morning Crash
One person was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 20,000 block of County Road 75. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 3:15 Tuesday morning. They found that a car had traveled off...
hometownstations.com
Driver OK after single-vehicle crash near Delphos
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1995 Dodge pickup was westbound on State Route 309 near Defiance Trail when the driver crossed the center line, hitting a guardrail and a bridge for CSX Railway. The truck then came to final rest in a creek. Delphos EMS responded to the scene, but the driver signed-off on medical treatment. It is unknown what caused the crash, but there was rain falling at the time.
WANE-TV
US 30 open again after crash outside New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven shut down the highway for several hours on Wednesday. According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.
hometownstations.com
Bike and Pedestrian Task Force seeks input from area kids and teens
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Local youth are being asked for feedback on active transportation in Allen County. The Bike and Pedestrian Task Force discussed ways to improve overall transportation in the area, with a focus on youth. The group says that they want to gather input from the area's young minds in order to have their voices heard, as well as give them a chance to participate in making a change in their community.
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle fatal crash
Authorities in Hardin County say a woman is dead after an early morning crash near Belle Center. Deputies were called out to the 20,000 block of County Road 75 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found driver of the vehicle, identified as Summer Lee Dawn Murray, died of injuries at the scene. They say it appears her vehicle had gone off the right side of the road, the driver had over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest. The BMRT squad and Richland Township Fire assisted at the scene.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Updated Union County Traffic Advisories
The below closure has been extended through Friday, August 12, weather permitting. SR 161/Post Rd. eastbound and westbound at U.S. 33 will close starting 8 p.m., Monday, August 8 through 5 a.m., Friday, August 12 for bridge demolition. Westbound detour: U.S. 33 westbound to U.S. 42 to U.S. 33 eastbound...
hometownstations.com
Demolition underway of building that housed St. Rita's School of Nursing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Motorists on Market Street may notice some demolition at Mercy Health St. Rita's as one of their buildings is coming down. The 718 building is coming down floor by floor. The medical center is looking toward the future and costs to maintain the 60-year-old building was increasing. The structure once held the St. Rita's School of Nursing with the last class graduating in 1971. Fifty-five classes went through the program living in the building. Many came back to a reception to see their old school one last time.
10 children, mother sent to hospital after crash in Fort Wayne, police say
Ten children and their mother were sent to the hospital after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their pickup truck late Monday near Fort Wayne, tearing it in half in the process, police say.
miamivalleytoday.com
No injuries in O2 fire
Troy firefighters work at the rear of a home in the 1400 block of McKaig Ave on Wednesday afternoon after a resident’s oxygen hose reportedly caught fire then spread to the structure. Troy police arrived on the scene within minutes and reported the resident had escaped the room and was outdoors. The fire was quickly brought under control and damage was limited to the rear of the multi-family structure. The American Red Cross was called to assist the resident. There were no injuries.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department Announces Changes to Community Policing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Monday at the regular Lima City Council meeting, the topic of community policing was at the forefront of city councilors. Chief of Lima Police, Angel Cortes, addressed upcoming changes to community policing within Lima city limits during the report of officials at City Council. Currently, the Lima Police Department utilizes a model called pinpoint policing, and this particular model incorporates computer generated target hotspots within Lima for officers to respond. The problem with this model is that resources are being pulled out of neighborhoods, and there is simply not enough officers to serve both the target hotspots and neighborhoods. Consequently, Chief Cortes proposed a new method of community policing tonight and elaborated on what this method entails for Lima.
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
peakofohio.com
Belle Center man suffers possible injury after wrecking moped
A Belle Center man suffered possible injuries after crashing his moped Monday evening around 8 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Aaron Brugler, 42, was traveling northbound in the 94,000 block of County Road 254 when he failed to negotiate a curve. Brugler went off the left side of the roadway, striking a ditch, and rolling several times before hitting a tree.
Defendant in death of Bluffton police officer sentenced in Medina County
MEDINA — One of three men who were inside the vehicle that struck and killed a Bluffton police officer during a high-speed chase earlier this year was sentenced Monday to two years in prison by a Medina County judge. Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was sentenced on charges of...
peakofohio.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash outside of Lakeview
A Lakeview man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Stokes Township, Saturday night around 11 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Michael Vogler, 57, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 235 North, near Township Road 240, when he approached a curve, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail.
hometownstations.com
Ada's police chief announces his retirement date
08/10/22 Press Release from the Ada Police Department: After 21 plus years as Ada’s Police Chief and more than 38 years as an Ohio Law Enforcement Officer, Chief Harnishfeger has announced his retirement effective the end of June, 2023. Chief Harnishfeger informed Mayor Retterer and Village Council of his...
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $225,000
COLUMBUS — Ten — yes 10 — new records were set Sunday during the Ohio State Fair’s Sale of Champions. And two of them belong to local youth representing their 4-H clubs. Tears flowed as Ryleigh Egbert, of Botkins, watched her Grand Champion Market Beef sell...
