Netflix viewers horrified at streamer's "shocking" new Woodstock documentary
Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 focuses on the failure of Woodstock '99
Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios
Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts intoApple TV+ original content.
Apple TV+ now includes everyone and Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm's long nightmare of not being onApple TV+ has ended, and he will debut on the service in season three of "The Morning Show."
'Ted Lasso' stars thought no one would watch Apple TV+
Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham have revealed the concerns they had over whether audiences would find "Ted Lasso" on the then-new Apple TV+ service. Cast and crew have been marking the end of hit comedy "Ted Lasso." As part of that, Goldstein and Waddingham told Entertainment Weekly that they had talked before its launch about whether it would even be seen.
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
Everything Tyra Banks Has Said About Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Turning the ballroom into a runway! Tyra Banks had big shoes to fill after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 — and she took every trial and tribulation in stride. ABC shocked viewers when it announced in July 2020 that Bergeron and Andrews would no […]
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening
Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
Game shows to move from Daytime Emmys to Prime Time Emmys
Game shows will move from the Daytime Emmy Awards to the Prime Time Emmy Awards, academy officials announced Wednesday.According to the North Hollywood-based Television Academy and New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the honors for outstanding game show and outstanding game show host will now be presented during the Prime Time Emmy Awards.Officials said the awards should be presented by genre, not by the time of day they air.The switch will take effect beginning next year. Therefore, the eligibility category for the 2023 awards will be from Jan. 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.Comedian Kenan Thompson was announced as host of the 74th Emmy Awards.The event is set for Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Show Canceled
Even Ellen DeGeneres cannot escape the cancelation sweep at HBO Max. Her animated series Little Ellen was canceled before its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a seven-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and new episodes were already completed. The new season was set to premiere in June, but it was delayed indefinitely and will now never premiere.
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
If you're having problems with Google search, you're not alone
A fire at a Google data center in Iowa may have caused issues for Google and the Internet as a whole, with the tech giant encountering longer than usual search times and other issues starting late on Monday night, and carrying forward to Tuesday morning.
Chris Pratt Responds To “Woke Critics” Who Gave ‘The Terminal List’ Bad Reviews: “One Point Six Billion Minutes”
Chris Pratt is clapping back. The star actor recently released his new Amazon Prime show, The Terminal List, last month, and from what I’ve heard so far, it’s pretty good. Based on the book by former Navy SEAL and author Jack Carr, the show is based around Pratt’s character, Navy SEAL James Reece, who is willing to go to every extent to figure out who wiped out his platoon, and is taking no prisoners along the way.
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
Hollywood Flashback: NBC’s Pricey ‘Supertrain’ Took a Short-Lived Ride
Sony Pictures hopes audiences are all aboard for Bullet Train, David Leitch’s action comedy starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Brian Tyree Henry that hits theaters Aug. 5. Trains have a history of transfixing Hollywood, dating back to 19th century silent-film footage of the vehicle that was so realistic, it reportedly caused audiences to flee in fear. But one project that didn’t captivate viewers as expected was the NBC drama series Supertrain. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Flashback: Before 'Barry', Bill Hader Was Killing It on 'SNL'Brad Pitt on Reuniting With Former Stunt Double David Leitch and Avoiding Injury on...
Apple held weekend Q&A panel for streaming hit 'Severance'
On Sunday, Apple held a special conversation to discuss its Emmy-nominated psychological thriller "Severance," featuring the cast and crew.
HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled Yet Another DC Project
Just last week, it was revealed completely out of the blue that Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, has been cancelled, and won’t release on any platform. At the time, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed (via TheWrap) that this was nothing to do with Grace’s performance, but a “strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max”.
‘The View’: When Does the Show Return From Summer Hiatus?
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and the rest of The View have wrapped up yet another drama-filled season on the air. Now the group of women is enjoying a few weeks’ hiatus away from the small screen. After concluding its 25th season on TV last week, fans of the long-running talk show are wondering, how long do we have to wait until the debates pick back up?
Apple, Amazon in talks to acquire streaming rights to the Big Ten Conference
Apple is reportedly in talks to acquire the streaming rights to Big Ten, one of the most prominent conferences for college sports, presumably forApple TV+.
Ex-Apple inventor describes how his VR patent works to solve car motion sickness
YouTube personality Mark Rober has talked about his time at Apple, including the reasoning behind his work on an augmented virtual display patent for the long-rumoredApple Car.
