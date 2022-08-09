Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Lange, Chadderdon advance in Nicollet County Sheriff’s race
Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange and Investigator Marc Chadderdon will advance in the race for Nicollet County Sheriff in November. Lange earned nearly 56% percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primaries, with 3,572 votes. Chadderdon got 1,538 votes – just over 24%. The primary eliminated Mankato Police officer...
marshallradio.net
St. Cloud shooting suspect apprehended Friday night in Dawson
DAWSON (KMHL) – U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement arrested a suspect in Dawson Friday night from a quadruple shooting that occurred in St. Cloud in July. Daquan Christopher Ledbetter, 28, is being held in the Chippewa County Jail in Montevideo after his arrest on a Stearns County warrant. According to a criminal complaint, Ledbetter is among three men charged in a July 6 shooting in St. Cloud.
Southern Minnesota News
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
knuj.net
FORMER WINTHROP MAN GETS STATE OF ADJUDICATION FOR THREATENING DOCTOR
A former rural Winthrop man accused of making a threat against a New Ulm doctor in April 2021 received a stay of adjudication Monday in Brown County District Court. A stay of adjudication allows an individual to avoid jail time and keep their public criminal record clear. Ronal Schoenborn was arrested near the New Ulm Medical Center in April 2023. He was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after having signs attached to his vehicle including one that offered a $500 reward for Dr. Randeep Dahmi being brought to him unharmed. Officers found five $100 bills in Schoenborn’s possession. He was fined $500, sentenced to one-year supervised probation and ordered to serve four days in jail, credited with time served. Probation conditions include no contact with the victim, contacting or visiting the victim’s place of employment or be within five blocks of the New Ulm Medical Center.
kduz.com
Three Injured in Crash Near Silver Lake
Two drivers and one passenger were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Silver Lake Monday morning. The State Patrol says 22-year-old Dylan Gale of Maple Lake, 16-year-old Jack Matthees of Maple Lake, and 24-year-old Hannah Anderson of Buffalo, were all taken to Waconia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
myklgr.com
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
kfgo.com
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
blueearthcountymn.gov
Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
On August 4th at 2:32 AM deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal near Easy Street. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful at the scene. Initial investigation suggests the 2005 Buick LeSabre was traveling...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
voiceofalexandria.com
Horse from west central Minnesota dies from West Nile virus
(Kandiyohi County, MN)--A horse that died in west central Minnesota is the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus this summer. A vaccine against West Nile virus is available for horses, but this horse in Kandiyohi County was reportedly not vaccinated. Thirty other horses in the same boarding facility were vaccinated.
willmarradio.com
Primary results are in for Willmar Mayor, Kandiyohi County Sheriff and more
(Willmar MN-) The local primary results from Tuesday are now complete... In the November 8th general election, Doug Reese will face off against Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar, Eric Tollefson will take on Eric Holien for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Kim Larson and Dale Anderson will be running against each other in the Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 race, and in Pope County's 5th Commissioner District, Paul Wildman will take on Bruce Harvey.
knuj.net
NEW ULM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Are you ready for a rewarding and challenging opportunity of community service? The New Ulm Volunteer Fire Department is currently seeking Volunteer Firefighters.Entry level firefighters must complete state mandated training, be willing to respond to fire/rescue emergencies under adverse conditions, have the ability to operate department equipment, and participate in department drills and training. Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, must be at least 18 years old, maintain a primary residence within a 10-minute drive to the fire station, and possess a valid driver’s license. Volunteer firefighters receive a $5,750 pension per year of service (there are vesting requirements) and receive $10 per call.
Southern Minnesota News
Sleepy Eye gets Vietnam-Era Huey Helicoptor For Display
After months of fundraising and community support, a Vietnam-era helicopter has arrived in Sleepy Eye, where it will be displayed at a local park. The project was driven primarily by the Sleepy Eye American Legion Post #7 and the Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority. Over $93,000 in funds were donated by the public and area businesses to acquire and refurbish the helicopter.
