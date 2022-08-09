Read full article on original website
Related
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy resigns after racial slur
Cale Gundy resigned in disgrace as the wide receivers coach of the Oklahoma football team. After spending nearly all of his adult life in Norman, former Sooners quarterback and Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy has resigned from his post after using a racial slur during a team film session. Gundy...
Oklahoma football: Former Sooners Joe Mixon, Dede Westbrook speak out on Cale Gundy resignation
Former Oklahoma football stars Joe Mixon, Dede Westbrook show their support of Cale Gundy. With longtime former Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy resigning in disgrace late Sunday night, many former Sooners stars, including Joe Mixon and Dede Westbrook, showed their support of him over social media. Given that Gundy had...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 games to go and the Lynx are alive in the playoff race
The Lynx have a shot at making the playoffs after starting the season 3-13.
NBA・
Most Oklahoma players wanted Cale Gundy to stay?
Longtime Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy made the shocking announcement on Sunday night that he has resigned from his position, but he reportedly still had the support of most Sooners players. Gundy, 50, explained in a lengthy statement that he stepped down after he said an inappropriate word in...
Podcast: Special guest Steve Wiltfong with OUInsider to talk Sooners recruiting | Gundy | Practice | More
SPECIAL GUEST! 247Sports national recruiting director Steve Wiltfong joins us to talk Sooners HOT recruiting & his thoughts on ELITE targets left on the board for OU|Cale Gundy situation & latest| Early fall camp standouts| MORE. 50% OFF OUinsider.com VIP ends August 10th at 10 pm! HURRY and sign up!...
Kansas State basketball's 10 highest rated commits of the 247Sports era
247Sports began tracking K-State's best basketball commits in 2000. Through the years, the Wildcats have seen a number of notable commits, but who are the best?. K-State basketball recruiting currently has a palpable buzz, as head coach Jerome Tang has landed back-to-back four-star commits in less than a month (RJ Jones and Dai Dai Ames) — both of whom find a spot on our list of 10.
RELATED PEOPLE
Five Big 12 football coaches with the most to prove in 2022
Excitement is building as the 2022 College football season is less than a month away. The new season features a much different Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU all have new head coaches taking over the helm. Year one is crucial for each of the new hires to set the tone for the future at their respective programs.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma football assistant resigns after using offensive language
Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday after using offensive language during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter.
Sooners debut at No. 9 in USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
NORMAN, Okla. — The preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Monday, and the Sooners once again start inside the Top 10. They're No. 9, with a total of 1,027 points. That makes them one of two Big 12 teams to begin the season in the Top...
Oklahoma named QBU by ESPN for third straight year
For the last three years there has been but one “Quarterback University” also known as QBU. That has been the University of Oklahoma. Since 1998, OU has had four QBs win the Heisman: Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Jalen Hurts was a finalist in 2019 and Caleb Williams… we’ll get to that.
Comments / 0