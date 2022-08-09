ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Larry Brown Sports

Most Oklahoma players wanted Cale Gundy to stay?

Longtime Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy made the shocking announcement on Sunday night that he has resigned from his position, but he reportedly still had the support of most Sooners players. Gundy, 50, explained in a lengthy statement that he stepped down after he said an inappropriate word in...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Kansas State basketball's 10 highest rated commits of the 247Sports era

247Sports began tracking K-State's best basketball commits in 2000. Through the years, the Wildcats have seen a number of notable commits, but who are the best?. K-State basketball recruiting currently has a palpable buzz, as head coach Jerome Tang has landed back-to-back four-star commits in less than a month (RJ Jones and Dai Dai Ames) — both of whom find a spot on our list of 10.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
David Hicks
Person
Bill Bedenbaugh
FOX Sports

Oklahoma football assistant resigns after using offensive language

Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday after using offensive language during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma named QBU by ESPN for third straight year

For the last three years there has been but one “Quarterback University” also known as QBU. That has been the University of Oklahoma. Since 1998, OU has had four QBs win the Heisman: Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Jalen Hurts was a finalist in 2019 and Caleb Williams… we’ll get to that.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy