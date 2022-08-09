ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

northwestmoinfo.com

Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years

(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
kq2.com

Savannah makes top 10 safest cities in Missouri again

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The list of the safest cities in Missouri for this year includes six cities in the northwest Missouri area, and number six on the top 10 list is Savannah. "We're a small community, everybody knows everybody. So that's a good thing and a bad thing. Because you can't hide anything, right. We have a community that watches out for one another and that's a big part of what makes us safe," city administrator and Savannah Police Department Capt. Bruce Lundy said.
SAVANNAH, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

