northwestmoinfo.com
Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years
(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
kq2.com
Savannah makes top 10 safest cities in Missouri again
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The list of the safest cities in Missouri for this year includes six cities in the northwest Missouri area, and number six on the top 10 list is Savannah. "We're a small community, everybody knows everybody. So that's a good thing and a bad thing. Because you can't hide anything, right. We have a community that watches out for one another and that's a big part of what makes us safe," city administrator and Savannah Police Department Capt. Bruce Lundy said.
KYTV
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It will now be up to voters in November to decide if recreational marijuana will be legalized in Missouri. But the issue also has implications for people who have marijuana-related criminal records. Legal Missouri 2022, the campaign backing the ballot measure, collected more than 214,000 verified...
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. The post Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
mymoinfo.com
Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
kttn.com
Audio: Governor Mike Parson calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history
Governor Mike Parson is calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history during the state’s upcoming special legislative session. The Governor is traveling across the state discussing the tax cut need – meeting with Representatives Kent Haden, Chad Perkins, and Tim Taylor on Tuesday.
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Drivers complain about $278M highway project in St. Louis County
MoDOT is reconstructing Interstate 270 in north county and they have been working on the project for two years.
More Missouri districts could adopt 4-day school week to combat staff shortages
The four-day school week is gaining traction across the country, including Missouri, where 25% of the state's districts have it in place.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri spent millions on pay raises for government workers. But 7,500 vacancies remain.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri continues to hemorrhage state workers despite an infusion of tax dollars aimed at addressing turnover and unfilled positions. According to figures provided by Gov. Mike Parson’s Office of Administration, there were 7,512 vacant positions within state government as of July 15. At the same...
Some cannabis advocates not on board with Amendment 3: Legal Missouri 2022
Missouri voters will decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in November, and not all cannabis advocates are on board with it.
Biden approves Missouri governor's request for federal assistance after flooding
President Joe Biden signed off on federal assistance that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested last week to assist the St. Louis region amid historical flooding.
kcur.org
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
Mo. AG asks court to continue blocking federal airline mask mandate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Tuesday that his office joined 22 other states in filing an amicus brief in Health Freedom Defense Fund Inc. vs. Joseph R. Biden, opposing President Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) interstate travel mask mandate.
kttn.com
Major Sarah Eberhard to retire from Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022
Major Sarah L. Eberhard, commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, will retire from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022, after over 29 years of dedicated service. Eberhard was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1993, as a member of the 65th Recruit Class. After graduating from...
