Teen hit and killed in Tulare County, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A teen was hit and killed early Tuesday morning in Tulare County, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
CHP says they responded to Highway 198 west of Road 180 for a crash around 4:00 a.m.
When officers arrived they say a 51-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 198, approaching Road 180.
When for an unknown reason CHP says an 18-year-old was apparently standing in the fast lane of Highway 198 when he was struck and killed.
The driver stopped a short distance away and had minor injuries from the crash. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash at this time, according to CHP.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0