Tulare County, CA

Teen hit and killed in Tulare County, CHP says

By John Houghton
 1 day ago

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A teen was hit and killed early Tuesday morning in Tulare County, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP says they responded to Highway 198 west of Road 180 for a crash around 4:00 a.m.

When officers arrived they say a 51-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 198, approaching Road 180.

When for an unknown reason CHP says an 18-year-old was apparently standing in the fast lane of Highway 198 when he was struck and killed.

The driver stopped a short distance away and had minor injuries from the crash. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash at this time, according to CHP.

