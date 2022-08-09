Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Related
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board of Health Considers Subcommittees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is considering developing subcommittees to take a deeper dive into topics within its purview. Last week, the board's newest member, Dr. Jeffrey Leppo, a cardiologist, suggested the implementation of subcommittees for topics such as housing, opioid settlement, RF radiation, and community health.
iBerkshires.com
Conservative State Candidates Pitch Campaigns in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Republican Association recently hosted congressional candidate Dean Martilli at the Berkshire Hills County Club. The West Springfield native spoke of his priorities to secure the U.S. border, deflate inflation, gain energy independence, and restore parental rights. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Approves Extension for Cannabis Dispensary
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Selectmen approved a one-year extension for operating and manufacturing for Royal Hemp LLC, which is in the process of constructing a new building on its property. Lev Kelman, owner of 660 Cheshire Road, said at Monday's board meeting that he expects construction to begin soon...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Political Bias
Do you only report about Democrat candidates or am I missing your reporting on Republican candidates some how? The Berkshire Eagle is a left-favoring periodical that I've learned to simply ignore because of their bias. Please clarify my dilemma sooner than later. I appreciate your efforts & overall coverage but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did Pittsfield Make the 10 Most Boring Cities in Massachusetts?
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about Pittsfield? Did we manage to avoid this list, or are we one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
theberkshireedge.com
New Great Barrington DPW Superintendent hired
Great Barrington — The town has announced that it has hired Housatonic resident Joe Aberdale as the town’s new Department of Public Works Superintendent. According to a news release issued by town publicist Ellen Lahr, Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility, and other town infrastructure.
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
Southwick commissioner ‘disgusted’ after Select Board votes a 2nd time to remove her
SOUTHWICK — Former Conservation Commission member Maryssa Cook-Obregon said she is “disgusted” at being removed from the commission by the Select Board for the second time in under a year. Cook-Obregon said she felt utterly “dismayed” when the Select Board was going through the list of reappointments...
RELATED PEOPLE
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Requests 75k for Policing Alternatives
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Just days after District Attorney Andrea Harrington's investigation found the police killing of Miguel Estrella within legal bounds, the City Council has asked for policing alternatives. A petition from Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren requesting $75,000 appropriated for the creation of alternative community emergency services was...
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Social Worker Kris Perry
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Kris Perry, a social worker, child advocate and the director of the Institute of Digital Media and Child Development is the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Perry holds a bachelor’s in sociology and psychology from the University of...
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
America’s largest bank is coming to Springfield
Chase Bank has announced plans to open a branch at 1391 Main Street in downtown Springfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Sheriff Candidates Discuss Incarcerated Women, Operations in Debate
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The two candidates for Berkshire County sheriff, incumbent Thomas Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga, questioned each other on incarcerated women, operations and more in a debate on Monday. Moderator Daniel Valenti, who sponsored the debate, asked the candidates questions and allowed them to ask each other...
amherstbulletin.com
The race for Hampshire County sheriff heats up with first of 3 debates before Sept. 6 primary
EASTHAMPTON — The job of Hampshire County sheriff is up for election in the fall, and at a candidate forum on Aug. 6, the two Democrats challenging incumbent Patrick Cahillane criticized his administration based on their own experiences when they worked under him. Cahillane defended his nearly six years...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
Greylock Federal Credit Union Branch Robbed In Pittsfield
The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning, although there are not many details available at this point. The bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day. Not many details were available from the credit union itself... A spokesperson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankee Mattress Factory of Agawam goes employee-owned
AGAWAM — Yankee Mattress Factory is celebrating a year of employee ownership through a New York company that helps retiring business owners with the transition process. Former owner Joseph D. Noblit sold Yankee June 30, 2021, to Teamshares. Teamshares describes itself as a financial technology company that helps small businesses become employee-owned through education, improved governance and digital tools that makes operations simpler.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Police Seeking Greylock Federal Robber
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for the suspect in Monday morning's robbery of the Greylock Federal Credit Union on Kellog Street. A man reportedly passed a note to a teller demanding money shortly before 9 a.m. and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no...
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.75 per gallon
According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.75 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.89.
Comments / 0