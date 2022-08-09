ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Board of Health Considers Subcommittees

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is considering developing subcommittees to take a deeper dive into topics within its purview. Last week, the board's newest member, Dr. Jeffrey Leppo, a cardiologist, suggested the implementation of subcommittees for topics such as housing, opioid settlement, RF radiation, and community health.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Conservative State Candidates Pitch Campaigns in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Republican Association recently hosted congressional candidate Dean Martilli at the Berkshire Hills County Club. The West Springfield native spoke of his priorities to secure the U.S. border, deflate inflation, gain energy independence, and restore parental rights. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Approves Extension for Cannabis Dispensary

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Selectmen approved a one-year extension for operating and manufacturing for Royal Hemp LLC, which is in the process of constructing a new building on its property. Lev Kelman, owner of 660 Cheshire Road, said at Monday's board meeting that he expects construction to begin soon...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
iBerkshires.com

Letter: Political Bias

Do you only report about Democrat candidates or am I missing your reporting on Republican candidates some how? The Berkshire Eagle is a left-favoring periodical that I've learned to simply ignore because of their bias. Please clarify my dilemma sooner than later. I appreciate your efforts & overall coverage but...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Pittsfield, MA
Business
theberkshireedge.com

New Great Barrington DPW Superintendent hired

Great Barrington — The town has announced that it has hired Housatonic resident Joe Aberdale as the town’s new Department of Public Works Superintendent. According to a news release issued by town publicist Ellen Lahr, Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility, and other town infrastructure.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Requests 75k for Policing Alternatives

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Just days after District Attorney Andrea Harrington's investigation found the police killing of Miguel Estrella within legal bounds, the City Council has asked for policing alternatives. A petition from Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren requesting $75,000 appropriated for the creation of alternative community emergency services was...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Social Worker Kris Perry

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Kris Perry, a social worker, child advocate and the director of the Institute of Digital Media and Child Development is the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Perry holds a bachelor’s in sociology and psychology from the University of...
BENNINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Government Of Ukraine#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#Cfo#Treasury#Greylock Federal#Adams Community Bank#Hospital
iBerkshires.com

Sheriff Candidates Discuss Incarcerated Women, Operations in Debate

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The two candidates for Berkshire County sheriff, incumbent Thomas Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga, questioned each other on incarcerated women, operations and more in a debate on Monday. Moderator Daniel Valenti, who sponsored the debate, asked the candidates questions and allowed them to ask each other...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Greylock Federal Credit Union Branch Robbed In Pittsfield

The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning, although there are not many details available at this point. The bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day. Not many details were available from the credit union itself... A spokesperson...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MassLive.com

Yankee Mattress Factory of Agawam goes employee-owned

AGAWAM — Yankee Mattress Factory is celebrating a year of employee ownership through a New York company that helps retiring business owners with the transition process. Former owner Joseph D. Noblit sold Yankee June 30, 2021, to Teamshares. Teamshares describes itself as a financial technology company that helps small businesses become employee-owned through education, improved governance and digital tools that makes operations simpler.
AGAWAM, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police Seeking Greylock Federal Robber

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for the suspect in Monday morning's robbery of the Greylock Federal Credit Union on Kellog Street. A man reportedly passed a note to a teller demanding money shortly before 9 a.m. and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told

HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy