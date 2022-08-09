ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Suspect charged in slaying of co-worker at GM's Orion plant

A suspect accused in the death of a worker this week at General Motors' Orion plant has been charged, authorities announced Friday. The 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was charged with open murder Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. If convicted, the man...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detectives investigating fight between workers at GM's Orion plant

Lake Orion — Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are at General Motors Corps' Orion Assembly Plant and investigating an altercation between two workers. Officials said deputies were called to the factory at about 1:40 a.m. One person was killed, according to reports, and police say there is no danger to the larger community.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Lake Orion, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Shelbyville, MI
City
Birmingham, MI
City
Waterford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House

Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Jury Selection#Jury Trial#Salvage#Domestic Terrorism#Fbi
Detroit News

Plans for clinic inside Oxford High School upset community

Members of the community voiced their outrage at Oxford Community Schools over a proposal to open a medical and mental health clinic inside the high school in the same location as last November's school massacre and allow the general public in for its services. In July, the board of education...
EDUCATION
Detroit News

Is Oxford's Ava Swiss moving on to the 'America's Got Talent' finals?

Oxford High School alum Ava Swiss's "America's Got Talent" run is over. Swiss performed live Tuesday but wasn't voted through by the audience to next month's finals. "This isn’t the end," declared the Township of Oxford on its Facebook page about Swiss and her music. "It’s just the beginning."
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy