Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Whitmer won't have to testify in abortion case, judge says; defendants appeal
Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham has ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not be forced to testify in the case she filed to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban — a decision that was almost immediately appealed to the state Court of Appeals. Cunningham said Wednesday that Whitmer established...
Detroit News
Suspect charged in slaying of co-worker at GM's Orion plant
A suspect accused in the death of a worker this week at General Motors' Orion plant has been charged, authorities announced Friday. The 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was charged with open murder Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. If convicted, the man...
Detroit News
Hillsdale County GOP sending competing delegate lists to Michigan party
The Hillsdale County Republican Party will send two slates of delegates to the state party convention after competing events were held across the street from each other Thursday night in Hillsdale. One 13-delegate slate was voted on in a "rump convention" in a parking lot at the corner of Bacon...
Detroit News
Detectives investigating fight between workers at GM's Orion plant
Lake Orion — Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are at General Motors Corps' Orion Assembly Plant and investigating an altercation between two workers. Officials said deputies were called to the factory at about 1:40 a.m. One person was killed, according to reports, and police say there is no danger to the larger community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
Detroit News
Over 6,800 Michigan auto crash patients discharged since fee cut, survey says
A survey released Thursday argues the toll of a key change to Michigan's no-fault auto insurance reform has been the elimination of at least 4,082 health care worker jobs and the discharge of 6,857 patients. The study also found 10 businesses had closed and 14 are considering doing so in...
Detroit News
Michigan Republican Party takes sides in fight for control of Macomb County GOP
A bitter, months-long fight for control of the Republican Party in Macomb County is poised to produce competing county conventions Thursday after a county judge and Michigan GOP leaders disagreed on who is the rightful local party chairman. Less than three months before the November election, the battle is playing...
Detroit News
Most of toxic substance broke down before spilling into Huron River, state finds
People and pets can safely play in the Huron River as testing shows most of the hexavalent chromium released into the Wixom sewer system either was contained or broke down into a less toxic substance before it was discharged into the Huron River, state officials said Friday. "MDHHS is lifting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Letter: Michigan cherry growers face supply chain issues, not decreased demand
"This year's plentiful cherry season could end up the pits for some Michigan farmers as a good portion of the crop might end up left on the ground due to a lack of demand for the tart fruit," it reads. The effect of some crop ending up on the ground...
Detroit News
Plans for clinic inside Oxford High School upset community
Members of the community voiced their outrage at Oxford Community Schools over a proposal to open a medical and mental health clinic inside the high school in the same location as last November's school massacre and allow the general public in for its services. In July, the board of education...
Detroit News
Is Oxford's Ava Swiss moving on to the 'America's Got Talent' finals?
Oxford High School alum Ava Swiss's "America's Got Talent" run is over. Swiss performed live Tuesday but wasn't voted through by the audience to next month's finals. "This isn’t the end," declared the Township of Oxford on its Facebook page about Swiss and her music. "It’s just the beginning."
Comments / 0