Vice President Harris to visit Las Vegas to deliver remarks, discuss abortion rights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday.

According to the White House, Harris will arrive to deliver remarks at the 2022 Constitutional Convention of the United Steelworkers.

After her remarks, she is scheduled to meet with Nevada state legislators to discuss the fight for reproductive rights.

Although the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks is written into Nevada’s constitution, the state’s role in protecting reproductive healthcare has been highlighted as other states begin to enact their own abortion bans, potentially forcing some to travel to obtain care.

It would take a vote of the people and a vote in the Legislature to overturn the right to an abortion in Nevada.

