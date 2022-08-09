Lady Gaga Speaks Out on Supreme Court Abortion Ruling at Washington D.C. Concert: ‘They’d Better Not Mess With Gay Marriage’

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
AOL Corp
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has claimed the Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” and “overreaching” when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in 2015. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just...
Country Star Maren Morris Speaks Out About Rep. John Jacob (R) Statement on Abortion
Acclaimed Nashville-based country star songwriter and performer Maren Morris took to social media on Saturday (August 6) to highlight and decry a recent statement by Indiana Representative John Jacob, who spoke out about his opinions on abortion. Said Jacob, “The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body....
AOL Corp
Lady Gaga Speaks Out for Abortion Rights & Gay Marriage at Chromatica Ball: Watch
Lady Gaga is using her voice for the greater good. The pop star is currently on the North American leg of her Chromatica Ball, and used her tour stop in Washington, D.C., on Monday night (Aug. 8) to say a few choice words on abortion rights and gay marriage. “I...
Watch Lady Gaga Kick Off U.S. Tour With Fiery Messages About Abortion, LGBTQ Rights
"There’s some s**t that’s more important than show business," the pop icon told the crowd after she paused her Washington, D.C., concert.
People
Jennifer Grey Details Life-Changing Abortion, Says She's 'Heartbroken' After End of Roe v. Wade
Jennifer Grey is among countless women who are sharing their abortion stories following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. "I feel so emotional," the Dirty Dancing star, 62, told the Los Angeles Times of the ruling, which reversed nearly 50...
"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury
A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
Louisiana woman whose water broke at 16 weeks was forced into 'painful, hours-long labor' because of abortion ban, lawsuit says
Doctors in Louisiana say patients have already suffered under the state's abortion ban. One described her patient enduring a painful, bloody labor while having a miscarriage at 16 weeks. Abortion access in Louisiana has fluctuated for weeks, but the procedure is currently legal.
FBI hands subpoenas to Republican lawmakers as Trump quiet on Mar-a-Lago search – live
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania reportedly visited by FBI over past two days – follow all the day’s politics news
buzzfeednews.com
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said is, your state owns your body’
MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Wednesday the state owns pregnant women's bodies now, like slavery, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. "The ReidOut" opened with the report on the Kansas election which voted on whether or not to allow abortion bans in its state constitution. Reid referred to the state’s vote to keep abortion rights as an "F.U." to pro-lifers, despite Kansas being a traditionally red state.
Louisiana Supreme Court receives emergency request to halt abortion ban
An abortion rights group filed a request for an emergency injunction to stop Louisiana's abortion ban, which has been halted and reinstated multiple times since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.
MSNBC
Kansas sends loud message to U.S. about abortion
Voters came together across party lines to protect abortion rights in Kansas, a deeply red state. Kansas-based journalist Sarah Smarsh and law professor Michele Goodwin joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to help break down what happened in Kansas and discuss what it means in the fight for abortion rights across the U.S. Aug. 7, 2022.
Indiana lawmakers pass anti-abortion bill as protesters chant ‘shame on you’
The governor of Indiana has signed a bill to outlaw nearly all abortions, making Indiana the first state to pass new legislation to severely restrict abortion access after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.The bill’s passage in the Republican-controlled legislature also comes on the heels of Kansas voters rejecting an attempt to revoke abortion rights in that state, and after the case of a 10-year-old rape survivor in Ohio – who sought an abortion in Indiana after her state banned abortion – drew international scrutiny.At least 10 states have effectively outlawed abortion after the Supreme Court’s...
International Business Times
Planned Parenthood Seeks To Block Idaho's Near-total Abortion Ban
Planned Parenthood on Wednesday urged Idaho's top court to stop a state law criminalizing nearly all abortions from taking effect later this month, arguing that it would prevent women from getting abortions necessary to save their lives. Attorney Alan Schoenfeld, representing the abortion provider and reproductive rights group, told the...
Colbert on Trump investigations: ‘It’s always what you thought but worse’
Stephen Colbert was “still all hot and bothered about that FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago” on Wednesday evening, he said on the Late Show. “Turns out my kink is consequences.”. The surprise FBI search of Trump’s private residence in Florida, for which they had a search warrant, was part of a long-running investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House. “Spoiler: he did. We already know he did,” Colbert said.
Lady Gaga defends gay marriage, abortion rights at U.S. tour opener: 'I pray that this country will speak up'
After a two-year wait, Lady Gaga enthralled fans with the U.S. kickoff of her Chromatica Ball tour, with hits and bold comments on abortion rights.
