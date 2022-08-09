The Big Ten is reportedly getting close to a new TV deal. Here’s why it could be good news for the Pac-12 and Big 12

Read full article on original website
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
deseret.com
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
saturdaytradition.com
Disney CEO responds to report of ESPN pulling out of B1G media rights negotiations
ESPN will apparently be on the outside looking in when the B1G’s next media right deal begins in 2024, the same year UCLA and USC are set join the conference after defecting from the Pac-12. While it’s not official, reports on Monday stated that ESPN had pulled out of negotiations after being involved with the B1G in some form or fashion for since 1982.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams in preseason opener
Los Angeles Chargers schedule – Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams, Preseason Week 1 Coming off a disappointing 2021 season, the
deseret.com
Will Notre Dame remain an independent in football and for how long? Does the Big Ten beckon?
Notre Dame remains one of the most significant brands in college football and has been reported numerous times as being the most desirable program that remains available in the arms race that is conference realignment. The Fighting Irish are also, famously, an independent in football and have been for decades...
Former SportsCenter Host Keith Olbermann Lands New Job
Outspoken commentator Keith Olbermann has reportedly landed a new media gig. The former ESPN host is reportedly launching his own podcast in coordination with iHeart Media. Olbermann's show will reportedly mix political commentary with sports coverage. "Keith Olbermann is launching a daily podcast next month in partnership with iHeartMedia. Making...
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
deseret.com
Coaches preseason poll just missed ending a Utah-related college football streak
The USA Today coaches preseason poll was released Monday, and while there were three Utah college football teams in the final coaches rankings of the 2021 season, only one appeared in the 2022 preseason poll. Utah came in at No. 8, its highest ranking ever in a preseason coaches poll....
SB Nation
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Wings star Arike Ogunbowale out past first round of playoffs?
The Dallas Wings will be without All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale for the rest of the WNBA regular season and the first round of the playoffs. Now, there are questions as to how long she could be out after that. The Wings announced Tuesday that Ogunbowale underwent surgery in Philadelphia to...
deseret.com
Will Jamaal Williams be featured on this year’s ‘Hard Knocks’?
Running back Jamaal Williams has been a fan favorite wherever he’s played — from his days at BYU to his time in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions — thanks to his fun-loving personality and willingness to interact with anyone, all while flashing his signature smile.
NFL・
Report: ESPN Won’t Carry Games for Major College Conference as Part of New Media Rights Deal
For the first time in 40 years, one of the biggest conferences in college athletics won’t be working with ESPN. According to Sports Business Journal, the Big Ten will not work with the sports network as it pursues a new media rights deal. John Ourand reported on Monday night...
deseret.com
What Eagles reporters and his coach are saying about undrafted rookie Britain Covey
Britain Covey may not have been drafted back in April, but the way he’s making an impression during Philadelphia Eagles training camp, he may stick around longer than most NFL undrafted rookies. The 5-foot-8, 173-pound former Utah standout wide receiver and return specialist has parts of the Philadelphia market...
thecomeback.com
College sports world reacts to significant Big Ten news
The Big Ten sent major shockwaves through the college football world with its conference realignment news this summer after adding USC and UCLA. Now, the conference is the focal point of more groundbreaking change. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reports that ESPN has officially pulled out of media rights negotiations...
NBA experts predict Mavericks playoff ceiling in 2023
ESPN asked experts around the NBA which teams have the best odds to make the conference finals and who will win the NBA title next season. Where do the Mavericks fall on this list? Shan & RJ go through it all in the video above.
deseret.com
Will Jordan Love’s training camp consistency translate over into preseason?
It’s been a good training camp thus far for third-year Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The former Utah State star, and the Packers’ first-round draft pick in 2020, has earned praise from both his coaches and the media during camp, and those encouraging words extended by the franchise’s general manager on Wednesday.
deseret.com
What has it been like for Taysom Hill in transitioning over to tight end?
It’s been a different kind of training camp for Taysom Hill this season. The former BYU quarterback is focusing more on playing tight end while also reprising his role as a utility player with the New Orleans Saints under first-year head coach Dennis Allen, and he’s embracing the challenge despite moving away from more quarterback responsibilities.
NFL・
UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery
UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
deseret.com
Kevin Durant reportedly gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum
As the NBA’s offseason continues on, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who had reportedly requested a trade earlier this summer, gave team owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum last weekend. That ultimatum: Choose between me or general manager Sean Marks and head...
NBA・
deseret.com
These players with Utah ties are some of the biggest ‘freaks’ in college football
Each year for almost the last 20, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman has compiled a list of the biggest “freaks” in college football before the season begins. Feldman writes that his goal is “to spotlight the players who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities that wow even those who observe gifted athletes every day,” and he indicates that he enlists the help of a large group of people to compile his list.
