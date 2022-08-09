Read full article on original website
Related
Is This Company In A Special Position Even As The COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Cell-Based Therapy Industry?
According to Grand View Research, the global cell therapy market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2021 and 2028. The rising number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies and investments in the industry may...
EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea's Multiple Sclerosis Vaccine Candidate Shows Efficacy In Animal Studies, With Potential In Monkeypox
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp KTTA has announced results from a preliminary preclinical proof of concept study of PAS002, its tolerizing vaccine for multiple sclerosis (MS). PAS002 vaccine construct encodes GlialCAM, a molecule found in the brain's white matter that is attacked in MS. GlialCAM shares a component of its protein structure...
ptproductsonline.com
MS Patients Had Strong T-Cell Activation in Response to COVID-19 Vaccination
New research, published in Frontiers in Immunology and conducted by the Tisch Multiple Sclerosis Research Center of New York, suggests that multiple sclerosis (MS) patients receiving anti-CD20 therapy saw strong T-cell activation after receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anti-CD20 therapies cause B-cell depletion, and MS patients receiving these therapies are considered especially vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their lower production of antibodies. This research advances the analysis of T-cell responses, particularly for MS patients, and underscores the larger need to better understand T-cell responses among immunocompromised individuals. Further research advancements may have potential implications for future vaccine designs and applications.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
Tech Times
Robert L. McKenna III’s 5 Tips to Make the Most of a Hybrid Work Environment in the Post-Pandemic Era
Even before the long-reaching social and financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the world economy, a number of forward-thinking businesses were already thinking ahead to the potential benefits of a distributed workforce. Spurred by a changing dynamic that had at its core a new focus on swapping out concerns over lengthy commute times, long hours, and rising gas prices with enhanced quality of life issues, these companies began researching viable solutions geared to both retaining and hiring the best talent in an offsite/hybrid environment.
Nature.com
The immunobiology and clinical use of genetically engineered porcine hearts for cardiac xenotransplantation
Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. A summary of the scientific rationale of the advancements that led to the first genetically modified pig-to-human cardiac xenotransplantation is lacking in a complex and rapidly evolving field. Here, we aim to aid the general readership in the understanding of the gradual progression of cardiac (xeno)transplantation research, the immunobiology of cardiac xenotransplantation (including the latest immunosuppression, cardiac preservation and genetic engineering required for successful transplantation) and the regulatory landscape related to the clinical application of cardiac xenotransplantation for people with end-stage heart failure. Finally, we provide an overview of the outcomes and lessons learned from the first genetically modified pig-to-human cardiac heart xenotransplantation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine induces transient CD8+ T effector cell responses while conserving the memory pool for subsequent reactivation
Immunization with two mRNA vaccine doses elicits robust spike-specific CD8+ T cell responses, but reports of waning immunity after COVID-19 vaccination prompt the introduction of booster vaccination campaigns. However, the effect of mRNA booster vaccination on the spike-specific CD8+ T cell response remains unclear. Here we show that spike-specific CD8+ T cells are activated and expanded in all analyzed individuals receiving the 3rd and 4th mRNA vaccine shots. This CD8+ T cell boost response is followed by a contraction phase and lasts only for about 30-60 days. The spike-specific CD8+ T memory stem cell pool is not affected by the 3rd vaccination. Both 4th vaccination and breakthrough infections with Delta and Omicron rapidly reactivate CD8+ T memory cells. In contrast, neutralizing antibody responses display little boost effect towards Omicron. Thus, COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccination elicits a transient T effector cell response while long-term spike-specific CD8+ T cell immunity is conserved to mount robust memory recall targeting emerging variants of concern.
IFLScience
Scientists Make Potential Breakthrough In Long-Term Asthma Treatment (In Mice)
A potential long-term treatment for asthma – the chronic and incurable condition in which your body occasionally forgets how to breathe – is showing promise, a new study in mice suggests. Unike current treatments, which mostly focus on curbing the immediate effects of asthma, this new approach, published...
Prellis Biologics Appoints New CEO, Raises $35 Million in Series C Funding to Leverage Human Immune System Biology to De-Risk and Accelerate Therapeutics Drug Discovery and Development
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Prellis Biologics, Inc (Prellis Bio), a biotherapeutics company, today appointed Michael Nohaile, PhD as its new CEO and announced it has raised a $35 million Series C funding round, co-led by Celesta Capital and Avidity Partners with participation from Khosla Ventures, SOSV, True Ventures, and Lucas Venture Group. Dr. Nohaile joins from Generate Biomedicines and succeeds Prellis Bio founder Dr. Melanie Matheu, who will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer and retain a Board seat. The new investment brings Prellis Bio’s funding to date to $64.5 million. The capital will be used to expand Prellis Bio’s proprietary, first-in-class human immune system-based drug discovery and development platform, EXIS™ (Externalized Human Immune System). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005169/en/ Prellis Biologics CEO Michael Nohaile, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)
Lobe Sciences Signs Exclusive Deal For Psilocin Clinical Trials In Australia
Life sciences company Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBEF and Australian contract research organization iNGENū Pty Ltd. have agreed to design and conduct three or more clinical studies testing Lobe's psilocin analogs, L-130 or L-131, under exclusive terms. iNGENū works on a global scale, performing clinical trials for U.S., Canadian and...
The new device could be an artificial pancreas for diabetics
A new device prevents immune cells from accumulating near implantable devices. The device remained functional for much longer than a typical drug-delivery implant. A new device might help develop an artificial pancreas to treat diabetes. Implantable devices and cannula placement have long been used for the treatment of diabetics. However,...
technologynetworks.com
Reviving Exhausted T Cells Could Improve Cancer Immunotherapy
During a battle with cancer, T cells can become exhausted and are no longer able to function properly. The early phase of exhaustion can sometimes be reversed with immunotherapy drugs, but once T cells become too exhausted, it had been thought that this state was irreversible. However, new insights from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers suggest that even the most fatigued T cells can be revived.
Nature.com
Acute and long-term effects of psilocybin on energy balance and feeding behavior in mice
Psilocybin and other serotonergic psychedelics have re-emerged as therapeutics for neuropsychiatric disorders, including addiction. Psilocybin induces long-lasting effects on behavior, likely due to its profound ability to alter consciousness and augment neural connectivity and plasticity. Impaired synaptic plasticity in obesity contributes to 'addictive-like' behaviors, including heightened motivation for palatable food, and excessive food seeking and consumption. Here, we evaluate the effects of psilocybin on feeding behavior, energy metabolism, and as a weight-lowering agent in mice. We demonstrate that a single dose of psilocybin substantially alters the prefrontal cortex transcriptome but has no acute or long-lasting effects on food intake or body weight in diet-induced obese mice or in genetic mouse models of obesity. Similarly, sub-chronic microdosing of psilocybin has no metabolic effects in obese mice and psilocybin does not augment glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) induced weight loss or enhance diet-induced weight loss. A single high dose of psilocybin reduces sucrose preference but fails to counter binge-like eating behavior. Although these preclinical data discourage clinical investigation, there may be nuances in the mode of action of psychedelic drugs that are difficult to capture in rodent models, and thus require human evaluation to uncover.
MedicalXpress
A role for cell 'antennae' in managing dopamine signals in the brain
A historically overlooked rod-like projection present on nearly every cell type in the human body may finally be getting its scientific due: A new study has found that these appendages, called cilia, on neurons in the brain have a key role in ensuring a specific dopamine receptor's signals are properly received.
Nature.com
Cellular senescence: the good, the bad and the unknown
Cellular senescence is a ubiquitous process with roles in tissue remodelling, including wound repair and embryogenesis. However, prolonged senescence can be maladaptive, leading to cancer development and age-related diseases. Cellular senescence involves cell-cycle arrest and the release of inflammatory cytokines with autocrine, paracrine and endocrine activities. Senescent cells also exhibit morphological alterations, including flattened cell bodies, vacuolization and granularity in the cytoplasm and abnormal organelles. Several biomarkers of cellular senescence have been identified, including SA-Î²gal, p16 and p21; however, few markers have high sensitivity and specificity. In addition to driving ageing, senescence of immune and parenchymal cells contributes to the development of a variety of diseases and metabolic disorders. In the kidney, senescence might have beneficial roles during development and recovery from injury, but can also contribute to the progression of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. Therapies that target senescence, including senolytic and senomorphic drugs, stem cell therapies and other interventions, have been shown to extend lifespan and reduce tissue injury in various animal models. Early clinical trials confirm that senotherapeutic approaches could be beneficial in human disease. However, larger clinical trials are needed to translate these approaches to patient care.
technologynetworks.com
Next-Generation Sequencing Compared to Standard of Care Diagnostics
In the pursuit of accurate diagnoses for illnesses, doctors have traditionally used multiple methods — including culturing patient samples on a wide variety of media, reviewing countless medical records and analyzing clinical data using complex mathematical algorithms — to try to identify the bacterium, virus, fungus or other pathogen responsible for an infection. The hunt is often slow and laborious, and the processes used may not be broad enough in scope to find specific disease agents.
Voices: The hidden ADHD tax is landing women like me in thousands of pounds of debt
“Why don’t you just save some money so that you don’t run out next time?” my friend asks me after I politely decline her invite out to dinner. Once again, I’ve spent my monthly paycheck long before payday and I’m waiting, struggling until it comes around again.My relationship with money has always been tumultuous. When I was little, I’d spend my pocket money as soon as I had it. As a university student, I was constantly making impulsive purchases. When my first student overdraft ran to its limit, I got another one. And another.A form of neurodiversity, ADHD is...
technologynetworks.com
Differentiating iPSCs – Which Approach Works Best?
Current methods to generate cells from human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) lack reproducibility and scalability. This raises challenges for disease research, drug discovery and cell therapy development due to unreliable data and long experimental timelines. However, there is a new technology on the block, enabling reproducible, consistent and scalable production of physiologically relevant human cells giving scientists more confidence in their experiments!
Comments / 0