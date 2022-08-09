ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Record rain leaves at least 8 dead in South Korean capital Seoul

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaKyp_0hAVNJ2t00

At least eight people died in and around Seoul overnight, South Korean authorities said on Tuesday, after torrential rain knocked out power, caused landslides and left roads and subways submerged.

The southern part of the national capital received more than 3.9 inches of rain per hour on late Monday, with some parts of the city hit with 5.5 inches, the heaviest rainfall in decades, according to Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The accumulated rainfall in Seoul since midnight Monday stood at 17.7 inches as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, with more forecast.

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday visited a semi-basement apartment where three family members had died the night before after swift moving flood waters filled the space.

The dangers of such underground flats, called banjiha, were famously depicted in a flooding scene in the 2020 Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3At4Bo_0hAVNJ2t00
Abandoned vehicles fill the road in flooded area during heavy rain in Seoul.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLk9w_0hAVNJ2t00
At least eight people died in and around Seoul.
Reuters

Yoon told the area’s residents he would try to ensure their lives returned to normal as quickly as possible, and he instructed officials to look at measures to better ensure housing safety, according to a statement from his office.

At least five people had died in Seoul and three others in the neighboring Gyeonggi Province by early Tuesday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

Four, including the three family members, had died after being drowned in flooded buildings, one was believed to have been electrocuted, another person was found under the wreckage of a bus stop, and the others two died in a landslide, it said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZshG_0hAVNJ2t00
Seoul was hit with the heaviest rainfall in decades.
Reuters

At least nine people were injured, while seven were missing.

In the glitzy, dense Gangnam district, some buildings and stores were flooded and were without power, while cars, buses and subway stations were submerged, leaving people stranded.

Lim Na-kyung, a 31-year-old office worker, recounted her fears of Monday evening, saying the situation reminded her of a scene from the 1997 film “Titanic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utrsJ_0hAVNJ2t00
At least nine people were injured in the flood, while seven were missing.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VN8bd_0hAVNJ2t00
Four people died after being drowned in flooded buildings.
Reuters

“I had to keep going higher and higher because the building was submerging at a fast pace … I couldn’t believe that I was trapped in building with 40 other people in the middle of Gangnam district,” said the mother of two, who eventually had to spend the night at a Pilates centre on the fourth floor.

Data showed at least 765 facilities had been damaged. About 52 highways and roads have been blocked.

About 391 people were displaced in the greater Seoul area, most of whom had to stay at local schools and gyms. A further 399 had temporarily moved to community centers and schools, according to the data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrd6k_0hAVNJ2t00
Torrential rain knocked out power, caused landslides and left roads and subways submerged.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUlnd_0hAVNJ2t00
People living in underground apartments are especially at risk during floods.
YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbK2r_0hAVNJ2t00
The heavy rain could continue through Wednesday.
AFP via Getty Images

The headquarters raised the crisis alert to the highest and requested organisations adjust their working hours.

The KMA issued heavy rain warnings across the capital and the metropolitan area of 26 million as well parts of Gangwon and Chungcheong Province.

The KMA expects heavy rainfall for the central part of the country to continue until at least Wednesday.

While South Korea often experiences heavy rains in summer, “such sharp increase in precipitation and frequent torrential rains cannot be explained without the big trend of climate change,” a KMA official, who spoke in condition of anonymity, told Reuters. “This phenomenon is seen occurring more often due to climate change that has resulted in a prolonged summer.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Seoul inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea hit by heavy rainfall

The streets of Seoul were inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea was hit by heavy rainfall.At least nine people were killed in the flash flooding, and over 1,800 people were displaced from their homes.Footage from Tuesday (9 August) shows streets resembling rivers as the country experienced its heaviest downpour in decades.South Korea’s weather agency forecasted up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of rain in the southern regions through to Thursday.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Burst water main leaves street in north London floodedKim Jong-un threatens to use nuclear weapons amid tensions with US and South KoreaTrapped turkey crashes into ceiling, smashes window, causes chaos
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Heavy Rain#South Korean#Reuters
The Independent

Recovery underway in South Korea's rain-hit capital area

Cleanup and recovery efforts gained pace in South Korea’s greater capital region Wednesday as skies cleared after two days of record-breaking rainfall that unleashed flash floods, damaged thousands of buildings and roads and killed at least nine people.While lifting heavy rain warnings for Seoul and the neighboring metropolitan areas, South Korea’s weather agency forecasted 10 to 30 centimeters (4 to 12 inches) of rain in the country’s southern regions through Thursday. Seven people remain missing in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province following the heavy rains that swamped the region Monday and Tuesday, turning streets into car-clogged rivers, sending floods...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Seoul floods: At least eight dead amid heaviest rain in decades

At least eight people have died and 14 others have been injured as flooding caused by torrential rain hit parts of South Korea's capital Seoul. Heavy downpours on Monday night submerged roads, flooded metro stations and caused blackouts across the city and neighbouring provinces. Some areas received the highest rate...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
CNBC

Torrential rain and flooding kills at least 7 in Seoul

At least seven people died in the South Korean capital of Seoul and metropolitan area overnight as a result of flooding. Torrential rain knocked out power and left roads and subways submerged in the South Korean capital. The accumulated precipitation in Seoul stood at 420mm (16.5 inches) as of 5...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thousands evacuated as wildfires tear through southwest France

Wildfires tore through the Gironde region of southwestern France on Wednesday, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 8,000 residents,Some people were forced to clamber onto rooftops as the flames got closer to their properties.More than 6,000 hectares (14,826 acres) were still continuing to burn out of control despite the efforts of firefighters backed by water-bombing aircraft.France, like the rest of Europe, has been struggling with successive heatwaves this summer as well as its worst drought on record. Dozens of wildfires are ablaze across the country, including at least eight major ones.Firefighters said more evacuations were likely....
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Weather tracker: no relief as heatwaves continue in parts of Europe and China

While it feels as though Europe should be starting to see the end of its heatwaves, scorching temperatures are expected to continue across the north and west of the continent this week. As high pressure becomes established, parts of France and Spain could experience temperatures of 38C (100.4F) between Wednesday and Saturday. A prolonged hot period is also forecast to hit the UK with temperatures exceeding 30C, and maximum temperatures possibly hitting as high as 35C.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Heavy rainfall in South Korea kills at least 10

South Korea’s capital region is swapped by heavy rains, turning roads into rivers and trapping those who live in semi-underground homes. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has more on the flooding that is highlighting the city’s housing crisis after at least 10 people were killed. Aug. 11, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Seoul Will Ban ‘Parasite’ Basement Apartments After Drowning Deaths in Biblical Flooding

Seoul is set to phase out semi-basement apartments like the one that was dramatically flooded in the movie Parasite after torrential rains have led to horrific drownings during floods this week. The South Korean capital will no longer permit the building of the cramped residences known as “banjiha” after two women and a teenager died in the rainwater this week, and officials say existing apartments at risk will also eventually be converted. The city has been drenched in the heaviest rainfall in 80 years which, as of Wednesday, has seen at least 11 people either dead or missing. Two sisters in their forties and a girl, 13, called for help as their home flooded Monday—they were later found dead after rescuers couldn’t reach them. “Underground and semi-underground housing threatens the vulnerable in all aspects,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon told local media.Read it at BBC News
HOUSING
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Seoul, Across South Korea; At Least Nine People Dead

South Korea has been partially submerged by flooding due to heavy rain earlier this week, causing multiple casualties, widespread damage, and large-scale evacuation. The country's capital city, Seoul, and its surrounding were hit hard, as floodwaters inundated residences, commercial establishments, and subway stations. At least nine people were killed, with...
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

After Unprecedented Heatwaves, Monsoon Rains and the Worst Floods in Over a Century Devastate South Asia

KARACHI—Record breaking torrential downpours killed at least 14 people, inundated roads, caused long power outages and brought Pakistan’s largest metropolis to a standstill twice last month. Earlier in July, the Indian central government declared flooding in the northeastern state of Assam a “severe natural calamity,” affecting 10,000 people,...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Pakistan floods: 'I lost everything'

As 22-year-old Muhammad Aslam combs through the ruins of his home, he finds rubble where there were once walls, and piles of straw he's used as a thatch roof for his mud home. His village Sadori - in the Pakistani province of Balochistan - was devastated by flash floods that began in June and have since killed more than 500 people. Close to 50,000 houses have been either been damaged or flattened so far, displacing thousands of people.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy