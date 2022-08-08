ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Son Via Surrogate

By bibacadams
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFCy7_0hAVN5ly00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZ0sf_0hAVN5ly00

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Reality star Khloé Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child—a boy via surrogate, according to People.

The couple is reportedly no longer together, but had committed to having a second child. They are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True.

A report from People notes that the pair have not decided on a name for their son.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative previously told PEOPLE .

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Thompson has two other sons. Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Last year, Kardashian shared that her doctors informed her that another pregnancy could be “high-risk” which motivated her decision to use a surrogate.

“I’m not gonna get into specifics on-camera,” she said on the premiere episode of the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, “but they said it’s like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was like a lingering thing.”

“This is all really shocking to me,” Kardashian added in her confessional. “All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It’s really hard for me to digest.”

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016. They broke up in June 2021–before breaking up again. They confirmed that they were no longer together in January this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWNQE_0hAVN5ly00

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Cheer on North, 9, at Basketball Game Alongside Dream, Chicago and True

Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match. “Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Surrogate
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Famous Curves In Sultry Black Dress After Welcoming Baby. No 2

One hot mama! Khloé Kardashian is looking good and likely feeling even better after the recent expansion of her brood.The Kardashians star, 38, was seen stunning in a tight-hugging black dress that showed off her hourglass curves while grabbing dinner with a friend at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, August 8, only three days after news broke that she and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child.With her hair up in a tight high bun and her front pieces perfectly framing her face, Kardashian strutted through California, showing off the ultimate Revenge Body following her rumored split from her mystery private...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL
StyleCaster

Here’s if Khloe Wants Tristan to Be There For Their 2nd Child’s Birth After Fathered a Baby With Another Woman

Click here to read the full article. She’s there for her kid. After their announcement, fans are asking: what is Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship like during their surrogacy? It seems like Khloé is fine doing things on her own. A source told Hollywood Life on August 4, 2022, that The Good American founder is okay with her ex-boyfriend not being there for the birth of their second child. “Khloe wants to be there for the birth and she does not care if Tristan is there or not,” the source dished. “Everyone in the family is so proud of the...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheryl E Preston

Wendy Williams fans express concern that her new manager Will Selby is taking advantage of the former talk show host

Wnedy Williams and Will SelbyScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Fans of former talk show hostWendy Williams have been expressing concerns about her physical and mental well-being for weeks. Images of a thin, sickly-looking Wendy have people wondering what is going on. Williams is said to be slurring her words and forgetting things and the constant in this current situation is her new manager Will Selby.
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

70
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Real Sound of the DMV

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy