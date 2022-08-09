Read full article on original website
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Hard Knocks 2022: How can I watch Detroit Lions training camp series?
SPORTS reality blockbuster Hard Knocks is back for another season starting TONIGHT. The NFL and HBO announced that the series will chronicle the Detroit Lions training camp this year. And the iconic show is back on screens tonight in the build-up to the 2022 season. How can I watch Hard...
Jamaal Williams 'Hard Knocks' clip will get Detroit Lions fans jacked up
If the Detroit Lions win three games again, Jamaal Williams might never recover. That's how much he cares. This is the vibe he shared, through tears, with his teammates before...
Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams takes Stafford's No. 9; juggling next up on Hard Knocks?
Aidan Hutchinson's singing was a big hit in the first episode of "Hard Knocks." Next up might be Kalil Pimpleton's juggling. An undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan, Pimpleton is one of several rookies who have joined Hutchinson as performers in the Detroit Lions' rookie talent show through the first two weeks of training camp.
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
New Season of HBO Series ‘Hard Knocks’ Starts Tuesday with Detroit Lions
The popular HBO series “Hard Knocks” featuring the Detroit Lions will air its first episode Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. It’s another sign that the 2022 NFL season is near, as training camp rolls on with one month to go until Week 1. Fans will get a...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Aidan Hutchinson’s viral Hard Knocks video
HBO’s Hard Knocks series that follows one NFL team on their journey throughout training camp and the NFL preseason is always a hit with fans, and the popular show made another amazing moment involving Detroit Lions‘ first-round pick Aiden Hutchinson. Rookies on the show are typically shown being...
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show
Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
