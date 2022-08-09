ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to watch the primaries without cable (hint, it’s Sling)

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

The 2022 midterm elections are upon us, and it’s time to watch, learn and participate.

During the primaries, Republicans and Democrats go head-to-head to make a case for themselves.

The winners of the Nov. 8 general elections then determine the balance of power in Congress for the next two years — so watching the primaries is a pretty big deal.

If you’re eager to tune into the primary races, which run until the end of September, you’re not alone. In fact, to make an informed voter decision, we recommend watching such a momentous race.

However, many Americans have opted for streaming services in the last couple of years, making televised, cable segments difficult to watch. Thankfully, Sling understands the importance of the primaries and is offering a solution.

How to watch the primaries with Sling

Sling TV is the first app-based TV service that lets you stream live TV on-demand content and DVR — and yes, this includes the upcoming primary elections.

Simply choose your preferred Sling subscription plan (Sling Orange, Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Sling Blue) and enjoy half off your first month and a free month of the brand’s Premium Pass with Showtime, Starz and Epix.

You’ll be able to watch the primaries wherever you are, whether at the park, in a coffee shop, at work or at home.

New York Post Composite

If multiple family members and friends want to tune into the primaries using your Sling account, Sling has you covered. Depending on your Sling subscription plan , you can stream on up to four devices at the same time.

watch the primaries

Best of all, you can continue the benefits of Sling once the primaries wrap up. With half off your first month and a free Premium Pass, you can enjoy local news from outlets like FOX, CNN, MSNBC, NFL football, college football and more.

But if the time comes where Sling has to see you go, simply pause or cancel your subscription at any time. Though, we doubt you’ll want to do that, since the elections roll around this November.

Keep reading for the remaining list of the primary elections along with your option to watch with Sling.

Remaining Midterm Primary Election Calendar
watch the primaries

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

Comments / 0

