Shelby, OH

Shelby's new Pre-K-8 school expected to open on time

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
 1 day ago
Shelby City Schools should open the district's new building on time.

There had been some question if the new Pre-K-8 building would be ready for the scheduled opening Sept. 6, the day after Labor Day.

Superintendent Tim Tarvin provided the News Journal with a letter he will issue.

"The 2022-2023 school year is almost here. This one holds more excitement than most for the community as we look forward to our students filing into the new Pre-K-8 building for the first day of school," he wrote. "Of course, when that first day will take place has been the subject of much speculation over the course of the summer."

Tarvin attributed the uncertainty to workforce stoppages and supply chain delays. He said the pod that will house grades 6-8 was most affected.

"As construction progressed this summer, the district was faced with two options," Tarvin wrote. "One, to ensure that the building was completed in all areas before the school began, the district could delay the opening of the entire Pre-K-8 building.

"The district has always strongly believed that it was imperative to get our students into the new building as soon as possible, so this was never a viable option for the district to consider."

The other option was to have Adena, the construction manager, focus most of its resources on the Pre-K-5 wings to ensure substantial completion of those areas.

"This would hopefully allow the students in grades Pre-K-5 to start school on Sept. 6, with the outside hope that the 6-8 pod would also be completed by Sept. 6," Tarvin wrote.

Tarvin credited the efforts of the Ohio Facility Construction Commission, Adena, architect Garmann Miller and all the subcontractors for meeting the scheduled opening.

Grades 6-8 will start new year in 'old' middle school

The superintendent did, however, bring up two "small caveats" to start the school year.

Students in grades 1-5 will begin the year in the new building, but those in grades 6-8 will have to attend classes in the "old" middle school for a few weeks until that wing is finished. Tarvin apologized for the situation.

He added the building has to meet construction and inspection milestones by local and state jurisdictions before the district can take occupancy. Tarvin said the OFCC, Adena and the district are confident those will be met to allow the school to open Sept. 6.

"Please understand, if they are not, the start date for the school year could be pushed back a week or so until those milestones are resolved," he wrote. "If this were to happen, the district will communicate this information to you immediately. "

Work will continue during evenings and weekends to meet those milestones.

As is tradition, kindergarten and preschool students will start school a week later.

Tarvin told the News Journal by phone that while this announcement is a relief, "it's still a tight, tight schedule."

The superintendent said moving all students to one campus is both exciting and challenging, adding staff has been planning for months for a smooth transition.

Anyone with questions should call 419-342-3647 (DOGS).

The construction schedule for the $38.5 million school building has included the abatement of the middle school and the demolition of the two-story academic wing.

In addition, Auburn and Dowds elementary schools were turned over to their new owners in June.

Superintendent Tim Tarvin previously told the News Journal the challenges to completing the new school have include supply chain issues and a shortage of workers.

