ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Waite Park police seek information on missing teen

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bRhk_0hAVMqhJ00

The Waite Park Police Department is looking for information to help locate a Waite Park teen last seen July 3, according to a release from Police Chief Dave Bentrud.

Romairo Octaviano Lucas-Gomez, 17, was last seen at his home in Waite Park and was wearing black pants and a red shirt. All of Lucas-Gomez's personal belongings are also missing and all efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful. There is no reason to believe he is in danger at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Investigator Josh Brown at 320-251-3281 or joshua.brown@ci.waiteparkpd.mn.us.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Driver shoots at bikers in Ham Lake before leading police on wrong-way chase

ANDOVER, Minn. – Two people suspected of shooting at motorcyclists, before leading police on a wrong-way chase, are now in custody.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lexington Avenue and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports came in that someone in a BMW sedan had fired shots at three bikers.  Deputies and officers from other agencies soon tracked down the BMW, which sped off, then drove against traffic on Highways 65 and 10. The chase came to an end when the BMW "struck an Anoka County Sheriff's Office squad and crashed into a tree" in Blaine near Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue.A man and woman who were inside the BMW were both arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting and crash.
HAM LAKE, MN
Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
KARE 11

Mother sues Walmart after child's death in parking lot

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A Coon Rapids woman is suing Walmart over a 2019 fire in the parking lot of the company's Fridley store that took the life of her 6-year-old daughter. Essie McKenzie alleges that Walmart's policy to allow RVs and other vehicles camp in their store parking lots led a California couple to stay overnight in August of 2019, and eventually use a hotplate that started McKenzie's van on fire with her two children sleeping inside. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, and says by allowing people to camp with no supervision, permit requirements or sanitation, Walmart has maintained dangerous conditions on store grounds.
FRIDLEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
willmarradio.com

Family Of Man Shot To Death By Deputies Questioning Use Of Deadly Force

(Otsego, MN) -- The family of an Otsego man is disputing the need for deadly force by Wright County sheriff's deputies. Family members say 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen was shot by deputies early Sunday morning after allegedly threatening them with a knife. He later died at the hospital. Hansen's aunt told the Star Tribune that law enforcement missed opportunities to detain him before he armed himself and ran into the neighborhood. The sheriff's office hasn't commented on the aunt's allegations.
OTSEGO, MN
knsiradio.com

Morrison County Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help After Residential Burglary

(KNSI) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a report of a residential burglary about five miles north of Hillman. A press release says they got a call about the burglary at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The caller said sometime between August 3rd and August 6th, someone broke into a garage and stole several items. The items include an early 1980’s Mustang OMC skid steer. It’s yellow, with a smashed front and driver’s side window, and is missing the back panel for the engine. Three 250-foot rolls of wire, a Cobalt table saw, an 80-gallon air compressor, and several tools were also taken.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Wright Co Family Questions PD Response

(Otsego, MN/FOX 9) – The family of a man killed by Wright County deputies early Sunday morning say the incident never should have ended with his death. Family say 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen was having a mental health episode when he was shot and killed, and deputies were likely ill-equipped to respond to a person in psychological crisis.
swnewsmedia.com

Man flees from stolen vehicle in Chanhassen

Law enforcement agencies searched for an unidentified man on Tuesday, Aug. 9, after he fled from a stolen car in Chanhassen that was tied to an alleged burglary in Waconia. Carver County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7700 block of Chanhassen Road in Chanhassen at 2:33 p.m. An unidentified man was seen by deputies at the driver’s-side door of a large delivery truck. He then abandoned the truck and fled on foot, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
CHANHASSEN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police
willmarradio.com

14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Injured While Riding Her Bike Is Identified

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a 14-year-old girl who died in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle last week. Melanie Valencia was riding her bike Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street in Northfield when she was struck by a car. Valencia died at Hennepin Healthcare Thursday night from multiple blunt force injuries. The car's driver is cooperating with investigators.
NORTHFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

None injured in 2 overnight gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
OTSEGO, MN
Bring Me The News

Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old

The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
NORTHFIELD, MN
knsiradio.com

Third Suspect in July 6th Quadruple Shooting in St. Cloud Arrested

(KNSI) — The third suspect wanted in connection to a quadruple shooting in St. Cloud last month is in custody. Twenty-eight-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was arrested in Chippewa County after a standoff Friday night. The U.S. Marshals Service tracked Ledbetter to a home in Dawson. Members of the Marshals Service, Dawson Police Department, Lac Qui Parle Sheriff’s Department, the West Central SWAT team, and the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked to get Ledbetter into custody after he allegedly refused to come out of the home for more than three hours. He eventually surrendered without further incident. No one was hurt.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
krwc1360.com

Car Crash Reported Near Winsted Monday 8-9-22

A two vehicle crash in Winsted Township sent three local individuals to the hospital on Monday. Twenty-four year old Hannah Christine Anderson of Buffalo was eastbound on Highway 7 when her Nissan Maxima collided with a westbound Dodge pickup. That vehicle was being driven by 22 year old Dylan John Gale of Maple Lake. His passenger was identified as a 16 year old male, also from Maple Lake. All three were sent to the Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia with non-life threatening injuries. No alcohol was involved in the 7:24am crash. State Patrol was assisted by the McLeod County Sherriff’s Office, Lester Prairie Fire Department, Winsted Police Department, and Ridgeview Ambulance.
WINSTED, MN
bulletin-news.com

Motorcycle racer killed in crash at Brainerd International Raceway

A retaining wall at Brainerd International Raceway was struck by a motorbike driven by a 50-year-old New Yorker, who died in the accident. The collision was reported at BIR, north of Baxter, at 3:45 p.m. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office arrived. The motorcycle rider crashed into a retaining wall while competing in a qualification race for the MotoAmerica Superbikes competition, according to the sheriff’s office.
BRAINERD, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy