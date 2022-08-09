Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
InvestorPlace
NKLA Stock Pops as Nikola CEO Set to Retire
CEO Mark Russell will retire from his role at the end of the year. Michael Lohscheller will replace Russell as CEO and President of Nikola. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is gaining on Wednesday following news that the company’s CEO is preparing to retire at the end of the year. Current...
‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss
CEO Masayoshi Son’s multibillion-dollar investment spree over the past few years has turned into a nightmare for SoftBank. Japanese conglomerate and tech investing powerhouse SoftBank revealed on Monday that it lost $23 billion between April and June, the most significant quarterly loss in the company’s history. CEO Masayoshi...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?
The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends
One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Redbox (RDBX) Stock Down 40% Today?
Shareholders will receive 0.087 shares of CSSE stock for each share of RDBX stock they own. RDBX stock is down more than 70% year-to-date (YTD). Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is continuing to decline today after the company announced that it has received shareholder approval to merge with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE). Redbox first announced this merger in May, valuing the company at around $335 million.
InvestorPlace
Is Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock the Next Big Meme Stock?
This move aligns with other top meme stocks, which have also skyrocketed today. Investors appear to be piling into speculative names like HLBZ stock amid what could be more meme mania. Micro-mobility is apparently attractive, at least to retail investors. Today, Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is rocketing as the company rides...
Motley Fool
This Dividend-Paying Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Skyworks Solutions' content gains in premium smartphones helped it deliver solid results last quarter. The chipmaker's largest customer could drive healthy growth in the second half of the year. Skyworks' attractive valuation, sunny prospects, and solid dividend make it a stock worth buying. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
InvestorPlace
Why Are Semiconductor Stocks Down Today?
Many semiconductor stocks are retreating this morning after a prominent name in the sector, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), preannounced weaker-than-expected second-quarter revenue yesterday. NVDA stock fell 7% on the news yesterday. A number of other chip makers have also reported disappointing earnings in recent weeks. Also noteworthy today is a report that...
InvestorPlace
7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction
Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
InvestorPlace
7 Undervalued Retail Stocks to Buy Now
TJX Companies (TJX): This off-price apparel retailer hit its stride in Q1 and has a strong runway, despite softer consumers. Dollar General (DG): Dollar General’s catalysts are obvious, and its CEO transition is well-executed. Chewy (CHWY): Sales are up 14%, and pet product demand is inelastic. JD.com (JD): EPS...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Novavax (NVAX) Stock Plunging 30%?
Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock are tanking today after the biopharmaceutical company cut its revenue guidance for this year in half. NVAX stock is down more than 30% at the time of writing. This comes after the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company, whose long delayed Covid-19 vaccine was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), lowered its 2022 sales forecast by 50%. It now expects to generate between $2 billion and $2.3 billion in revenue. Previously, Novavax had said it expected sales between $4 billion and $5 billion this year.
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Palantir (PLTR) Stock Today?
Palantir’s (NYSE:PLTR) stock is down 14% today after the data analytics firm reported earnings that disappointed analysts and investors. The Denver, Colorado-based company that has many contracts with the federal government, announced that it lost one cent per share for the April through June period. Wall Street had forecast earnings per share of three cents, according to Refinitiv data. The surprise loss has PLTR stock trending sharply lower today.
InvestorPlace
3 Cheap Value Stocks That Just Got More Enticing
In an Aug. 1 column, I suggested that only low-end consumers were struggling, and I stated that “those problems are not going to hurt most large growth stocks significantly.” On Aug. 9, investor and commentator Josh Brown, who has been very pessimistic on the state of America’s consumers until very recently, said on CNBC that the top 75% of consumers are not having financial problems due to inflation. Given Brown’s newfound optimism and the recent market rally, I believe that the Street has become much more bullish on the U.S. economy in recent days, making this a very good time to buy cheap value stocks.
InvestorPlace
3 Cryptos to Buy on the Dip
When you're looking for the best cryptos to buy now, start with these stalwart coins. While certainly down, cryptocurrencies are not out. In fact, there are plenty of cryptos to buy that have stability on their side. Though prices of digital assets have dropped across the board this year, the...
